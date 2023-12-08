Three for three: referendums in three electoral areas pass on major borrowing

Three referendums for major purchases for three rural electoral areas managed to receive voter assent, despite a low voter turnout.

Less than four per cent of the total voters turned out in Regional District of Central Kootenay’s North Shore, Slocan Valley and Tarrys and Pass Creek on Dec. 2 referendums for fire protection service loan authorizations.

The North Shore Fire Protection Service, Slocan Valley Fire Protection Service, and Tarrys and Pass Creek Fire Protection Service all have voter assent to borrow up to $750,000 for the purchase of new fire engines, the RDCK chief elections officer declared Dec. 5.

“The proposed loan authorization bylaw for each of the three service areas has received voter assent and now will be considered by the board for approval,” noted a press release issued by the RDCK.

Eligible voters in each of the three fire protection service areas were asked if they were in favour of the RDCK adopting a bylaw which will permit it to borrow an amount not to exceed $750,000 for the purpose of replacing a frontline fire engine.

In electoral Area F a total of 60 voters participated in the referendum — out of 2,052 voters on the voters list in the service — with 55 voting in favour of adoption of the new bylaw for the North Shore Fire Hall.

In the Village of Slocan and defined portions of electoral Area H and I, a total of 103 voters participated in the referendum — out of 3,815 voters — with 79 voting in favour of adoption of the new bylaw for the Winlaw Fire Hall.

In electoral Area I a total of 69 voters participated in the referendum — out of 2,177 voters on the voters list — with 55 voting in favour of adoption of the new bylaw for the Tarrys Fire Hall.

