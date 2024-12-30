Three-time Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan made CBE

Bafta-winning actress Carey Mulligan has been made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in the New Year Honours.

The three-time Oscar nominee has been recognised for her services to drama, having risen to prominence in coming-of-age hit An Education before winning acclaim for her performances in Promising Young Woman, She Said, Drive and Maestro.

Born in Westminster, Mulligan has previous told BBC Radio 5 that she thought about going to university after receiving her A-level results, but instead “blagged a job” during her gap year.

Her breakout role came in 2005, where she starred in the BBC adaptation of Bleak House based on the Charles Dickens novel, portraying the character of Ada Clare.

In the same year, she played Kitty Bennet in Pride & Prejudice, opposite Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen.

Carey Mulligan at the British Independent Film Awards in London in 2015 (PA)

In 2009, Mulligan played British journalist Lynn Barber in the Lone Scherfig film An Education, based on Barber’s memoir about a young girl who falls into a romantic relationship with an older man.

The role of Jenny Mellor saw her nominated for her first Academy Award, as well as scoop best actress at the Bafta Awards – in which she was also nominated for the rising star gong.

In April 2012, Mulligan married Marcus Mumford – lead singer of the folk band Mumford & Sons – and the couple now have three children.

During her career, Mulligan has explored dark and difficult characters, such as the suicidal singer in Sir Steve McQueen’s drama Shame opposite Michael Fassbender. and the downtrodden wife in Nicolas Winding Refn’s cult-classic Drive starring Ryan Gosling – which saw Mulligan nominated for the best supporting actress Bafta.

In Inside Llewyn Davis, she plays a foul-mouthed folk singer who rages about men, her pregnancy and the world in the 2013 collaboration with directors Joel and Ethan Coen.

Carey Mulligan recently starred alongside Bradley Cooper in Maestro (Matt Crossick/PA)

Other notable roles during this time include Daisy Buchanan in Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby (2013) opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, and activist Maud Watts in 2015’s Suffragette – a period drama about the movement.

In the last decade she has taken on a host of critically-acclaimed roles.

Mulligan starred as a troubled young woman seeking revenge for her late best friend who was sexual assaulted in Emerald Fennell’s directorial debut Promising Young Woman.

The role secured Mulligan her second Oscar nomination for best actress.

In 2022, she starred in She Said playing one of the New York Times reporters that exposed Harvey Weinstein’s history of abuse to women – which also secured her a Bafta nod for best supporting actress.

Her most recent project titled Maestro saw her portray actress Felicia Montealegre, the wife of esteemed conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein – played and directed by Bradley Cooper.

The role saw Mulligan nominated for her third Academy Award for best actress, alongside a nod for best leading actress at the Baftas.