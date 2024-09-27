Three top trans-friendly nights out in London

Wet

Various venues

Wet is a night for “dykes, lesbians, queer women, transmasc, femme, and non-binary people” which prioritises black and brown people. Created as a response to the lack of lesbian-centric spaces in London, Wet is an event for big music fans.

Join the mailing list for details of upcoming parties: linktr.ee/wetldn

T-Boys

Various venues

A queer, DJ-led party overseen by Spanish drag king Prinx Silver and artist Marlo Mortimer, events cater to transmasc boys across the gender spectrum. Fresh from a Pride after-party, next up — and the last of the year — is a Halloween special at the Yard Theatre (expect more at the Dalston Superstore in 2025). T-Boys nights are always big, fun and inclusive: prepare for a wild one.

Next party on October 26 at The Yard, Unit 2A Queen’s Yard, E9, @tboys.club

GGI

Various venues

This east London club night launched in 2021 and has helped to foster a joyful, eclectic and inclusive space for the British and Southeast Asian (ESEA) community. GGI, pronounced “kee” in Korean, is a trans-led event that focuses on queer artists and DJs, with a serious emphasis on getting funky on the dance floor. Look out for snacks courtesy of the Vietnamese catering company Vinaxoa.

Check @ggi.club for upcoming events