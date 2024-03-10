Three Tory ex-home secretaries warn against politicising anti-extremism

Critics of Michael Gove’s expected definition of extremism say it may increase community tensions and provoke legal challenges. Photograph: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Leading counter-terror and extremism experts, including three former Conservative home secretaries have warned senior politicians against using extremism to score political points, as the communities secretary, Michael Gove, prepares to announce his controversial new anti-extremist plan.

Priti Patel, Sajid Javid and Amber Rudd are among a dozen signatories to a joint statement warning about the risks of politicising anti-extremism, just days before the communities secretary unveils his proposals.

Others who signed the statement include Brendan Cox, the widower of the MP Jo Cox and co-founder of Survivors Against Terror, Neil Basu, the former head of counter-terrorism policing, and Richard Dannatt, the former chief of the general staff.

The warning comes days before Gove is set to publish the government’s new official definition of extremism, which critics say will be so broad that it risks exacerbating community tensions and leaves ministers open to legal challenge.

The statement said: “In the run up to a general election it’s particularly important that that consensus is maintained and that no political party uses the issue to seek short term tactical advantage.

“We urge the Labour Party and the Conservative party to work together to build a shared understanding of extremism and a strategy to prevent it that can stand the test of time, no matter which party wins an election.”

Patel told the Guardian: “It is really important that we do not malign the wrong people through the wrong definitions. We haven’t seen anything yet from the government but it is easy, as we have seen historically, to hide behind labels or definitions which sometimes end up being counterproductive.

She added: “None of this should ever be political. It has to strike the right balance between free speech and how we bring communities together.”

Her warning was echoed by Jonathan Hall, the government’s independent reviewer of terrorism legislation. Hall did not sign the statement but told the Guardian: “The proposed definition of extremism is very loose. It’s not being debated in parliament and effectively it is a government label. The distinction from the way we deal with terrorism couldn’t be clearer.”

Gove will announce his new definition of extremism later this week, which will classify individuals or groups as extremist if they seek to undermine Britain’s system of liberal democracy. The communities secretary is set to instruct ministers and officials to cut off contact with groups or individuals who breach the new definition, with local authorities expected to follow suit.

Gove told the Sunday Telegraph this weekend he would seek to define extremism less by the action of groups under scrutiny, but according to their underlying ideology. “The definition will … give practitioners more specificity on the ideologies, behaviour and groups of concern to support vital counter-radicalisation work,” he said.

Gove has sought to present the new strategy in the light of the protests that have gripped the country since the 7 October attack by Hamas and the subsequent Israeli assault on Gaza.

He singled out pro-Palestinian protesters for criticism in his interview with the Sunday Telegraph, focusing attention particularly on those who use the slogan “from the river to the sea”. “Let’s be clear that there is a difference between a cry for peace and the legitimisation of an extremist position which intimidates and leads to hate,” he said.

His comments come just over a week after the prime minister, Rishi Sunak, gave a speech outside Downing Street in which he warned there were “forces here at home trying to tear us apart”.

The Labour leader, Keir Starmer, endorsed Sunak’s comments afterwards, saying: “The prime minister is right to advocate unity and to condemn the unacceptable and intimidatory behaviour that we have seen recently.”

However, Hall warned against focusing on ideology rather than action. “The proposed policy is about ideology,” he said. “But a lot of respected scholars and thinkers would say you go after action because ultimately what matters is if someone acts violently or encourages violence.”

The Observer revealed on Sunday that senior figures inside the government have warned Gove against pushing ahead with his plan to announce the new definition without consulting community groups or faith leaders.

An internal briefing paper admitted that doing so would leave the government “at greater risk of legal challenge”, while others in government believe Gove is rushing out the proposals to damage Labour ahead of a general election campaign.

Cox, whose wife Jo was murdered in 2016 by a far-right extremist, told the Guardian: “Whatever the temptations, you can’t play politics around this. Tying it to the election timetable is the wrong approach.”

As Gove prepares to release his plan, he has been hit by the news that Fiyaz Mughal, the founder of the anti-Islamophobia project Tell Mama, will not become the new anti-Muslim hatred leader.

Mughal was due to be unveiled in his new role on Monday but it was unclear if he had decided not to take the role, or if No 10 had changed its mind. The Mail on Sunday said he had turned it down just hours after allegations were published about his suppression of a report into links between the Conservative party and far-right groups, while another report said it was a government decision. Mughal has been contacted for comment.

A government spokesperson said: “We are taking action to ensure that no extremist organisations or individuals are being given a platform by their actions and interactions with government. We will set out further details shortly.”