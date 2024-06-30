Three women killed, more injured in bus crash in Whitsunday region

Police said all injuries were to those travelling in the bus, which was en route from Mackay to Townsville.

Police said all injuries were to those travelling in the bus, which was en route from Mackay to Townsville. Photograph: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Three women have died after the coach they were travelling in collided with a caravan in the Whitsunday region on Queensland’s northern coast.

The bus was carrying 33 people when it came off the Bruce Highway, eight kilometres north of Gumlu, on Sunday morning after crashing into a four-wheel drive towing a caravan.

Queensland police Supt Graeme Paine said the impact and its consequences were “very significant,” adding that one person had been airlifted from the scene.

“We haven’t determined any factors that have contributed to the crash at this stage, but certainly a crash of this nature involving this many people is a very significant and very tragic incident for us.”

He said all injuries were to those travelling in the bus, which was en route from Mackay to Townsville, a distance of about 380 kilometres.

The Queensland premier, Steven Miles, wrote on X that he was “shocked and saddened” at the news of the crash.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed that 31 people were treated at the scene, seven of whom had life-threatening injuries. A number have been transported to Ayr hospital and Townsville hospital, at least one by helicopter.

It is not known how old the deceased women were or whether any children were on board the coach.

Photographs from the scene show a wrecked bus bearing the Greyhound Australia logo. The company has not released a statement and has been contacted for comment.

The accident occurred in a zone with a 100km/h speed limit and specialists were on scene to forensically process evidence from the site, Paine said. The investigation was expected to last for days, if not weeks.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed or have dashcam footage.

He urged those affected by the accident to seek support, saying “the impacts from this will be felt right throughout the community … right across the state and possibly across the nation as well.”

With local school holidays, he said the roads were busy and encouraged drivers to plan accordingly at a time when there are “traditionally more incidents on the road.”

The Bruce Highway was closed in both directions at the scene, and police said a nearby rail line was also affected.