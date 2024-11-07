Three women shot after politics discussion gets heated, Miami police say

Three women were shot early Wednesday morning when a discussion about politics intensified and someone grabbed a gun, Miami police said.

The shooting happened around 12:25 a.m. in the 500 block of Northwest 19th Street, said Officer Michael Vega, a Miami police spokesman.

The group was drinking and talking politics when a person who has not been named by police went to a car and returned with a gun, opening fire and hitting the women, Vega said.

One of the women is in critical condition, and the other two are stable, Vega said.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning, according to police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.