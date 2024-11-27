Three wounded in Russian drone attack on Ukraine's Kyiv, officials say

KYIV (Reuters) - A Russian drone attack on Kyiv wounded three people, two of whom were hospitalised, officials in the Ukrainian capital said on Wednesday.

Falling debris from a destroyed drone damaged a non-residential building in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district, mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram messaging channel.

Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said that air defence units were operating in the city after midnight on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian military said its air defences downed 36 of 89 Russian drones launched overnight. The military said it had lost track of 48 drones, and another five had left the territory of Ukraine for Russia and Belarus.

The strikes come after Russia launched a record number of drones targeting Ukraine on Tuesday, cutting power to much of the western region of Ternopil and damaging residential buildings in the Kyiv region.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Saad Sayeed and Bernadette Baum)