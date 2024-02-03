Three wounded in stabbing spree at major Paris train station

French soldiers secure the area after a man with a knife wounded three people at the Gare de Lyon rail station in Paris - GONZALO FUENTES/REUTERS

Three people were wounded in a knife attack at the Gare de Lyon railway station in the centre of Paris on Saturday, police said.

One of the victims is reported to be in a serious condition and two others sustained light wounds in the attack, which took place at 8am local time.

The knifeman was overpowered by bystanders before station security guards detained him, according to local media reports. He was then arrested.

“Thank you to those who controlled the perpetrator of this unbearable act,” said Gérald Darmanin, the interior minister.

The victims were currently being taken care of by the emergency services, said Mr Darmanin.

The suspect is a Malian national who presented police with an Italian driving licence, Le Monde newspaper reported.

The Paris police chief said there was no apparent terrorist motive behind the attack.

“The suspect did not cry out (any religious slogans) during his attack,” a police source told the AP news agency. “He presented the police with an Italian driving licence”.

France’s national railway company, SNCF, said that parts of the station remained closed on Saturday morning due to the ongoing police operation, causing delays to some connections.

A French soldier stands guard in a hall after the knife attack at Paris's Gare de Lyon station - THOMAS SAMSON/AFP

“There is currently an intervention by the police and emergency services in halls 1 and 3, which makes them temporarily inaccessible,” SNCF said on Twitter.

“Traffic is slowed down between Paris Gare de Lyon and Montargis and between Gare de Lyon and Montereau,” the company stated.

Gare de Lyon is the second busiest station in Paris after the Gare du Nord and serves links to the south of the country. It handles close to 150 million passengers a year.

Paris has been the scene of several similar attacks in recent years, with Islamist extremists attacking innocent bystanders.

In December, a man wielding a knife and a hammer killed a German tourist and injured a British bystander near the Eiffel Tower.

The attacker was heard to scream “Allahu Akbar” during his assault. Emmanuel Macron, the French president, later described it as a “terrorist attack”.

In January of last year, a man stabbed and injured six people at the city’s Gare du Nord station.

That assault was stopped by two off-duty police officers.