Three new year's levees to check out in west Niagara

Ring in the new year with all three west Niagara municipalities.

For the first time, Lincoln, Grimsby and West Lincoln are all hosting their own new year's levee events.

A time-honoured tradition, the levee is a way to celebrate the new year with fellow residents and local elected officials.

Here is how, and when, to celebrate the new year in west Niagara:

West Lincoln is hosting its first new year levee. Join Mayor Cheryl Ganann and township councillors at West Lincoln Community Centre on Jan. 6, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., for free skating and refreshments such as TimBits, Greek pastries and Oliebollen (Dutch pastries).

In an interview with Niagara this Week, Ganann said she knew if elected, she wanted to bring a new year's levee to the township.

“It's simple, small-town stuff, but it's important in a community like ours,” she said.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 6, join Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton and councillors at the Fleming Centre for the town’s new year's levee. Along with free family activities (including a free skate), there will be light refreshments and local craft beverages.

Join Grimsby Mayor Jeff Jordan on Jan. 7 at Peach King Centre, from 3:10 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., for a free skate. Light refreshments will be served.

Abby Green, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grimsby Lincoln News