Three years prison, fine for $2.8M in copper wire fraud

A former Cooke manager who made $2.8 million in fraudulent copper wire purchases was sentenced to three years in prison.

Patrick Brennan, 57, of Bonny River, nine kilometres north of St. George, was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison as well as a $100,000 fine for fraud over $5,000 against Cooke Aquaculture, according to court documents. He was one of four people charged in connection with an alleged "copper wire purchasing and selling scheme," St. George RCMP said in August.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Brennan was a manager of Cooke subsidiary Kelly Cove Salmon from 2012 to 2021 and approved more than 1,000 purchases of bare copper wire amounting to $2.8 million, which he would allegedly arrange to be transported and sold for drug money.

A publication ban ordered Wednesday covers names of other individuals mentioned in the agreed statement of facts, according to court documents.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Cooke notified the RCMP in 2021 after noticing the irregularities in an internal review. The total alleged cost to Cooke in wire purchases and transport from the scheme was estimated at $3.2 million.

In a victim impact statement, CEO Glenn Cooke called it "a significant financial loss for the organization" which impacted construction projects, damaged its relationships with suppliers and potentially damaged its reputation in the Charlotte County community.

"Cooke remains deeply disappointed in the misconduct of its former employee and is thankful justice is being served," Cooke wrote in the victim impact statement.

Brennan was charged in August with Andrew Peters, 76, of Highway 175 in Pennfield, Melanie Pirie, 46, of Cummings Cove on Deer Island, and Leonard Totten, 50, of Seaside Drive in Back Bay, nine kilometres south of St. George, in connection with an alleged "copper wire purchasing and selling scheme" and charged with conspiracy to commit fraud, fraud over $5,000, possession of proceeds of crime property and transporting the proceeds of crime, the bare copper wire, to convert into currency.

In February, all four pleaded not guilty and were set for a five-day trial in January. Brennan changed his plea to guilty on the fraud charge Oct. 5. Peters pleaded guilty Oct. 18 to possessing stolen property and taking the copper wire for resale, and was set for a disputed-facts sentencing hearing Oct. 28-30, 2024. Pirie and Totten waived their trial dates in October and are scheduled to set new dates Jan. 8.

Brennan has five years after his release to pay the $100,000 fine, and is liable for 18 months in jail if found in default, according to court documents. He is also banned for five years for employment or volunteer work giving him authority over money.

