Thrift store in B.C. closed after historical explosive device was dropped off

SIDNEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Experts from the navy were dispatched to a Vancouver Island thrift store to deal with what police are calling a "historical military explosive device."

Mounties from the Sidney North Saanich detachment say employees from the store in Sidney, B.C., called them around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, reporting the device being dropped off there.

RCMP say they evacuated the store and blocked the area as part of the safety measures while waiting for assistance from Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt.

Explosive experts from the navy arrived at the scene around 5:30 p.m. Saturday and found the device to be a fake, police say.

The area has now been reopened to the public.

Mounties say they appreciate Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt for its assistance, and the public for their patience.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press