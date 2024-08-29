'Thrilled to have the A's': New businesses want to play ball in West Sacramento, score customers
New businesses want to play ball in West Sacramento now that the Oakland Athletics announced it will be playing home games at Sutter Health Park from 2025 to 2027. Owner and operator of West Sacramento Entertainment, Nick Wootten is putting his game plan into place. "This side is going to be the dining room. This side will be the golf experience and private viewing bays," he said as he toured the building.