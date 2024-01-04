‘We’re thrilled’: Governor Hochul proposes ‘Back to Basics’ to teach kids to read
Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing an old approach in hopes of changing reading proficiency state-wide. She’s calling for approval of a “Back to Basics Reading Plan."
Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing an old approach in hopes of changing reading proficiency state-wide. She’s calling for approval of a “Back to Basics Reading Plan."
The duke’s name appears more than 70 times in nearly 1,000 pages of interviews and transcripts unsealed in the US.
Jeffrey Epstein was known for jet-setting with the rich and powerful. Documents show his contacts included Leon Black, Les Wexner, and Prince Andrew.
Jenner posted vacation snapshots, featuring her in a sheer $1,200 Helsa gown, to Instagram along with a message of self reflection
Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via GettyGhislaine Maxwell, who is serving 20 years in prison for luring young women into sexual abuse by multimillionaire predator Jeffrey Epstein, shared her thoughts via an attorney ahead of the release of court documents expected to name well over 100 people connected with Epstein. Maxwell’s lawyer, Arthur Aidala, said on NewsNation’s Cuomo that Maxwell has “nothing to say” about the impending release of names—but that the former socialite takes issue with
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A petition filed by five voters on Thursday seeks to bar former President Donald Trump from the Illinois Republican primary election ballot in March, claiming he is ineligible to hold office because he encouraged and did little to stop the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The petition, similar to those filed in more than a dozen other states, relies on the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which prohibits anyone from holding office who previously has taken an
The Prince and Princess of Wales's daughter, eight, is identical to the late Queen Elizabeth II in a sweet Christmas day snap
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office is clarifying that he and his family are vacationing in Jamaica "at no cost at a location owned by family friends" after initially saying the family was paying for their stay. The Prime Minister's Office says in a statement that the federal ethics commissioner was consulted "on these details prior to the travel to ensure that the rules were followed." The office offered the clarification the day before Trudeau's holiday on the Caribbean island is s
Russian forces continue to use an ISIS terrorist tactic of sending explosives-laden armored vehicles toward Ukrainian positions, as seen in a video posted by Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov on Telegram on Jan. 4.
An armed unmanned surface vessel launched from Houthi-controlled Yemen got within a “couple of miles” of U.S. Navy and commercial vessels in the Red Sea before detonating on Thursday, just hours after the White House and a host of partner nations issued a final warning to the Iran-backed militia group to cease the attacks or face potential military action. Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of U.S. Navy operations in the Middle East, said it was the first time the Houthis had used an unmanned surface vessel, or USV, since their harassment of commercial ships in the Red Sea began after the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.
The singer is now embracing her new life as a single mom in New York City for season 5 of her hit talk show
Prince Andrew was named in the court filings that were unsealed on Wednesday, but his royal status likely won't change
An amicus brief from the group American Oversight argues persuasively that the former president's immunity claim doesn't qualify for immediate appeal.
Kelly Clarkson is relieved that she can stop paying spousal support to her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock from January 2024, per the terms of their divorce agreement.
Zendaya took a page from Blake Lively and countless other celebs’ PR playbooks and unfollowed everyone she was following on Instagram yesterday. Here’s why.
Sarah Michelle Gellar welcomed in 2024 in the perfect vacation spot and as she shared a stunning array of photos from her time in abroad, she absolutely shimmered
Travis Kelce will be in Los Angeles on Sunday but not to attend the Golden Globes as Taylor Swift’s plus one, according to Page Six.
Russia's Yastreb-AV, touted as modern and highly capable, was hit by the very threat it was there to help defeat.
St. John's defence lawyer Averill Baker has been disbarred by the province's law society. (CBC)St. John's lawyer Averill Baker has been disbarred by the Law Society of Newfoundland and Labrador after it found her deserving of sanctions over eight complaints.In its Nov. 27 decision, the law society's adjudication tribunal called Baker "ungovernable" and ordered her to pay $9,350 to the law society."Averill Baker has been struck from the Roll of Barristers in the Province of Newfoundland and Labra
Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's family owns a breathtaking villa in Ponte San Pietro, near Lake Como in Italy. See inside the palatial home where the couple holiday with their daughter Sienna...
New year, no bra.