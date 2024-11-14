Thrive Capital in talks to invest about $1 billion in Databricks, Bloomberg News reports

(Reuters) - Thrive Capital is in talks to acquire about $1 billion stake in analytics software maker Databricks in a deal that would value the startup at about $55 billion, Bloomberg news reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Thrive is expected to lead a share sale, also known as a tender offer, for the company, the report added.

Databricks and Thrive Capital did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

Last year, analytics and artificial intelligence giant Databricks was valued at $43 billion after it secured more than $500 million in a funding round led by T. Rowe Price.

Venture capital firm Thrive earlier this year joined a group of investors in OpenAI's $6.6 billion funding round, with sources saying it committed $1.2 billion with an option for $1 billion more next year.

San Francisco, California-based Databricks' primary product is a technology for holding huge troves of corporate data in a way that makes it easy to access and analyze.

(Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)