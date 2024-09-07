Throwback Photos of Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan in Their Young Love Era
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan have been together since 1988. The pair welcomed four children over the course of their decades-long romance
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan's love story has now spanned 38 years.
The couple first met while playing each other's love interests on Family Ties back in 1985, but remained friends as they were both with other people at the time. They would later reconnect while filming Bright Lights, Big City in 1988 — and the rest was history.
The two got engaged seven months into their courtship and were wed on July 16 the same year, and have been inseparable since. They've also welcomed four children over the course of their decades-long romance: son Sam Michael, 35, twin daughters Aquinnah Kathleen and Schuyler Frances, 29, and daughter Esme Annabelle, 22.
Below, check out these 15 throwback photos of Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan in their earlier years.
On Set
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan first met when they played love interests in the '80s hit, Family Ties. Above, they're pictured while on set as their characters, Alex and Ellen.
Hide and Don't Seek
The two would later reconnect while filming Bright Lights, Big City in 1985 and sparks immediately flew. Here they are hiding from paparazzi in the '80s.
Young Love
A month after their July 16 nuptials, Pollan was spotted hanging on her man's arm as the couple was leaving Cafe des Artistes in New York City in August of 1988.
Happy Faces
Pollan accompanied her husband for the 1989 premiere of Back to the Future Part 2.
Lovers on the Town
Fox and Pollan were spotted looking cool and casual while strolling the streets of New York City back in 1990.
Out of This World
The two couldn't have been more in love while at Planet Hollywood in London in 1991.
Showing PDA
The stars snuck a quick kiss during the 38th Annual Broadway Stars Softball Game at Central Park in New York City in 1992.
Date Night
Mr. and Mrs. Fox were picture-perfect at the 48th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 1996.
Headed to the Globes
The lovebirds hit the 55th annual Golden Globe Awards in style back in 1998.
Chatting with the Stars
The couple mingled with Tom Cruise at the DreamWorks Golden Globes afterparty held at the Beverly Hilton in 2000.
Cool as Ever
The two looked snuggly and oh-so-in-love as they walked the carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2000.
Happy Family
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan brought their kids — son Sam and twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler — to the 2001 premiere of Atlantis: The Lost Empire, in which the actor starred.
Keeping Close
The twosome seemed captivated by something off-camera during the "Oh Baby! An Evening with Jerry Seinfeld to Benefit Baby Buggy" afterparty at Amsterdam Billiards in New York City in 2002.
Joking Around
An amused Fox looked on as Pollan danced around in her fringed skirt as they arrived at the 45th Grammys in 2003.
For a Good Cause
The family showed their support in 2010 at the 11th annual Parkinson's Unity Walk, a cause close to Fox's heart as he was diagnosed with the disease in 1991.
For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!
Read the original article on People.