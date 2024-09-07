Throwback Photos of Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan in Their Young Love Era

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan have been together since 1988. The pair welcomed four children over the course of their decades-long romance

John Barrett/Shutterstock Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan in 1988

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan's love story has now spanned 38 years.

The couple first met while playing each other's love interests on Family Ties back in 1985, but remained friends as they were both with other people at the time. They would later reconnect while filming Bright Lights, Big City in 1988 — and the rest was history.

The two got engaged seven months into their courtship and were wed on July 16 the same year, and have been inseparable since. They've also welcomed four children over the course of their decades-long romance: son Sam Michael, 35, twin daughters Aquinnah Kathleen and Schuyler Frances, 29, and daughter Esme Annabelle, 22.

Below, check out these 15 throwback photos of Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan in their earlier years.

On Set

Universal Studios/Getty Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan in 1988

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan first met when they played love interests in the '80s hit, Family Ties. Above, they're pictured while on set as their characters, Alex and Ellen.

Hide and Don't Seek

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan in New York City

The two would later reconnect while filming Bright Lights, Big City in 1985 and sparks immediately flew. Here they are hiding from paparazzi in the '80s.

Young Love

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan in 1988

A month after their July 16 nuptials, Pollan was spotted hanging on her man's arm as the couple was leaving Cafe des Artistes in New York City in August of 1988.

Happy Faces

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox in 1989

Pollan accompanied her husband for the 1989 premiere of Back to the Future Part 2.

Lovers on the Town

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan in 1990

Fox and Pollan were spotted looking cool and casual while strolling the streets of New York City back in 1990.

Out of This World

Dave Benett/Getty Michael J. Fox with Wife Tracy Pollan

The two couldn't have been more in love while at Planet Hollywood in London in 1991.

Showing PDA

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan in 1992

The stars snuck a quick kiss during the 38th Annual Broadway Stars Softball Game at Central Park in New York City in 1992.

Date Night

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan in 1996

Mr. and Mrs. Fox were picture-perfect at the 48th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 1996.

Headed to the Globes

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan in 1998

The lovebirds hit the 55th annual Golden Globe Awards in style back in 1998.

Chatting with the Stars

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Michael J. Fox, Tracy Pollan and Tom Cruise in 2000

The couple mingled with Tom Cruise at the DreamWorks Golden Globes afterparty held at the Beverly Hilton in 2000.

Cool as Ever

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection Tracy Pollan and actor Michael J. Fox in 2000

The two looked snuggly and oh-so-in-love as they walked the carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2000.

Happy Family

Diane Cohen/Getty Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan with their kids in 2001

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan brought their kids — son Sam and twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler — to the 2001 premiere of Atlantis: The Lost Empire, in which the actor starred.

Keeping Close

KMazur/WireImage Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan

The twosome seemed captivated by something off-camera during the "Oh Baby! An Evening with Jerry Seinfeld to Benefit Baby Buggy" afterparty at Amsterdam Billiards in New York City in 2002.

Joking Around

Jim Spellman/WireImage Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan in 2003

An amused Fox looked on as Pollan danced around in her fringed skirt as they arrived at the 45th Grammys in 2003.

For a Good Cause

John Roca/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan with family in 2010

The family showed their support in 2010 at the 11th annual Parkinson's Unity Walk, a cause close to Fox's heart as he was diagnosed with the disease in 1991.

