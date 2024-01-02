Throwing away food scraps in California could bring a fine in 2024

Throwing away your kitchen food scraps in the trash can is actually breaking a California law. Starting in 2024, SB 1383 says cities could fine you for not recycling your food waste. However, the city of Sacramento is choosing education over enforcement. It doesn't want to be the garbage police. "I don't know if I'm breaking the law, but I need to be a little more diligent and keep in the (bin) instead of putting it in the trash or my garbage disposal," said Lisa Banuelos. "They don't want that?" No, the city and the state don't want you to put food scraps in the trash. The law states to put them in your green bin with all your leaves and yard trimmings.