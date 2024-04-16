Thunder up! OKC transforms into a playoff hub as NBA season heats up
Thunder up! OKC transforms into a playoff hub as NBA season heats up
Thunder up! OKC transforms into a playoff hub as NBA season heats up
Boban Marjanović is a man of the people.
NEW YORK — DeMar DeRozan got what he wanted — away from OG Anunoby. It’s overtime of the regular-season finale at Madison Square Garden — a game with zero implications for a Play-In Tournament-bound Chicago Bulls team and direct consequences for the East’s No. 2-seeded Knicks — and DeRozan, the NBA’s reigning Mr. Clutch, has the ball in his hands. Anunoby, the Knicks’ premier defensive ...
Michael Che was humbled by basketball star Caitlin Clark when she crashed Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” segment after the comedian made a sexist joke at her expense. “The University of Iowa announced that basketball star Caitlin Clark will have her jersey retired and replaced with an apron,” Che said. Che then introduced the real …
Caitlin Clark playing in the WNBA could lift women's sports to incredible heights, which makes any resentment toward her just baffling.
Scheffler has won three of his last four events and finished runner-up in the other.
Skirmishes erupt in chamber as Georgian parliament starts discussion of controversial law
Max Holloway is a certified BMF. And then some.
Here's a final look at Yahoo Sports' rookie rankings for the 2023-24 season.
The self-described ballhawk later declared that others know to "come prepared" in his situation.
Former New York Yankees left-hander Fritz Peterson died at the age of 82. He is probably best known exchanging wives with teammate Mike Kekich in the 1970s.
Scott Haraguchi documented the assault on his vessel and offers a theory as to why the shark became aggressive.
The racer's longtime residence in his hometown of Columbus is for sale again, this time with a substantially reduced asking price.
NBC/screengrabSaturday Night Live’s Michael Che has a history of using jokes to diminish women’s sports, and this week was no different. During Saturday’s “Weekend Update,” Che shared that “The University of Iowa announced that basketball star Caitlin Clark will have her jersey retired—and replaced with an apron.”The joke elicited plenty of groans—followed by some huge laughs when Clark herself joined Che and Colin Jost at their desk just a few seconds later.Clark wasn’t quite buying it when Che
LeBron James and Steph Curry are among 11 players planning to play for USA Basketball at the Paris Olympics. The final spot will be named later.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' on the pod and who better to have on then the face of NFL Network's draft coverage and a giant in the industry. Daniel Jeremiah joins Matt Harmon to discuss his mock draft methodology, what he's hearing about this year's draft class and shares his favorite five picks in his latest mock draft.
MLB clubhouse attendants don't have the most glamorous job, but players will tell you they couldn't do their job without the "clubbies."
Chinese runner He Jie’s victory in Sunday in the Beijing Half Marathon is facing a probe after his win was called into question by Chinese internet users because a trio of African runners appeared to deliberately slow down to let him win.
Scottie Scheffler rocked the green jacket at a Dallas dive bar after getting home on Sunday night.
Lithuanian discus thrower Mykolas Alekna broke a world record that had stood for four decades at the Oklahoma Throws Series World Invitational meeting in Ramona on Sunday.
Take a look at the new uniforms the Jets will be wearing next season.