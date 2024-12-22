Thunder players spread holiday cheer to Oklahoma families
MINNEAPOLIS — Naz Reid saw it. Anthony Edwards saw it, too. So did the thousands of fans packing the Target Center, their eyes locked on Julius Randle as Karl-Anthony Towns made his highly anticipated return to Minnesota on Thursday. Randle stood in the paint, swarmed by three Knicks defenders. The open man was there — two of them, in fact. Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker both ...
Every time we look over at the Detroit Lions' high-octane offense, coordinator Ben Johnson is seemingly pulling a rabbit out of his hat. It's no wonder Johnson is considered the top head coaching candidate for this upcoming NFL hiring
Woods and his 15-year-old son have teamed up for the tournament since 2020
Tyler Bertuzzi might face some supplemental discipline for his actions in his latest game.
If you drain a hole in one on the PGA Tour, drinks are on you when you get back to the clubhouse. Even if you're 15 years old. That's what Charlie Woods was left to learn Sunday after his first-ever ace -- a beautiful par three iron that left dad
Bedard now has the second most goals by a teenager in Blackhawks history.
Are ball boys allowed to make calls from the sideline in the NFL? Because as a lot of fans noticed on Saturday in the Kansas City Chiefs win over the Houston Texans, it looked like someone who wasn't a coach for the Chiefs helped get an official's attention to give Andy Reid…
Tank Dell suffered a gruesome-looking leg injury against the Chiefs. C.J. Stroud and his Texans teammates were distraught after witnessing it.
The Oakland A's player held the all-time record for most bases stolen, earning the nickname "Man of Steal."
In the latest episode of the popular 32 Thoughts Podcast, Sportsnet's insider Elliotte Friedman had a message for Montreal Canadiens' fans.
Head coach Raheem Morris has decided to go with rookie Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback for the remainder of the season.
When the page turns on 2024, it will be time to say goodbye, once and for all, to the amateur athlete in college sports.
Oleksandr Usyk remained undefeated when he successfully defended his heavyweight titles with a unanimous decision over Tyson Fury on Saturday night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Misterio Sr. is the uncle of current WWE superstar Rey Misterio
With the Sabres continuing to lose, this defenseman is standing out as a potential trade candidate.
Thanks to the advent of name, image, and likeness, college athletes are now permitted to make money under NCAA rules. But even when that wasn't the case, players getting paid was a fact of life. While quite a few programs were caught doing exactly that, many more did…
HOUSTON (AP) — Texans receiver Tank Dell has been released after an overnight stay in the hospital and was traveling back to Houston on Sunday after sustaining a severe knee injury in Saturday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
VANCOUVER — Frustration is beginning to creep in for the Vancouver Canucks.
Here's a sampling of the social media reaction to Indiana and SMU's losses in the first round of the College Football Playoff
BALTIMORE (AP) — All season long, the Pittsburgh Steelers have depended on a standard formula for winning: stop the run, protect the ball, force the opponent into mistakes.