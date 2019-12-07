Thunderbirds 'excited' for National Lacrosse League debut

Lacrosse lovers in Nova Scotia can now root for the home team during the city's first National Lacrosse League game tonight.

The Halifax Thunderbirds play the New York Riptide, an expansion team, at the Scotiabank Centre on Saturday at 7 p.m.

"Everyone is excited about tonight," said team spokesperson Dana Jackson. "Everyone here from Day 1 has embraced us and I think it's really, people are going to really be excited once they get to that one game and see what it's all about."

Before the game, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place to welcome the Thunderbirds to their new turf, and Mayor Mike Savage will be on hand for the event.

The team is one of 13 in the National Lacrosse League and one of five Canadian teams.

The Thunderbirds were created when the Rochester Knighthawks were relocated to Halifax.

One of the team's players, Kyle Jackson, now lives in Halifax and one of the members of the team's practice roster, Chet Koneczny, is originally from Truro, N.S.

Jackson said as the Knighthawks, the team was on a winning streak toward the end of last year's season, and the year before, they lost in the championship to Saskatchewan.

Jackson said the Riptide has "got a good thing going," so fans can expect a lively competition.

MORE TOP STORIES