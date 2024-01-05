Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren earn December Western Conference honors

The Canadian Press

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Jonathan Lekkerimaki doesn't say much in front of the cameras or behind the scenes. The Vancouver Canucks prospect does his talking on the ice. It's a big reason why Sweden sits one win from the country's third gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Lekkerimaki scored twice in the third period as the hosts beat Czechia 5-2 on Thursday to set up a mouth-watering final against the United States. "It's going to be a lot of fun," Lekkerimaki said of Friday's gold-me