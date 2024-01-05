Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren earn December Western Conference honors
Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren earn December Western Conference honors
Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren earn December Western Conference honors
"... there was no discussion ... Then, all of a sudden, out of the blue, we just have this final outcome."
Pat McAfee is clearing some things up after comments made by Aaron Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show that linked Jimmy Kimmel to the Jeffrey Epstein list of associates. McAfee addressed the controversy at the top of his show on ESPN, noting that the ABC late-night talk show host had threatened legal action. The sports …
Social media caught fire as the two sides debated podcast and television commercials.
When Michigan and Washington battle Monday we will get the last national champion that truly represents a conference and a region of the country.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Blake Murphy from Sportsnet to go deep on the trade that sent OG Anunoby to the Knicks and what it means for both teams.
NFL referees remain a negative story and seem to need more practice. They should get their extra reps in the United Football League, its president says.
With talks ongoing to agree a merger between rival tours, McIlroy has taken a tentative step towards rapprochement.
Here is where we believe the top college quarterback prospects will fall to in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft.
Once the calendar flips to a new year, the angst of incomplete rosters and dashed hot-stove dreams inch closer to reality.
Despite a playoff seed still undetermined, the Rams will rest Matthew Stafford in the regular-season finale against the 49ers. Carson Wentz will start.
Who let down your team? Kate Magdziuk constructed a roster of players whose production fell below expectations.
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Trevor Bauer is giving interviews now as he attempts to restore his reputation.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Jonathan Lekkerimaki doesn't say much in front of the cameras or behind the scenes. The Vancouver Canucks prospect does his talking on the ice. It's a big reason why Sweden sits one win from the country's third gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Lekkerimaki scored twice in the third period as the hosts beat Czechia 5-2 on Thursday to set up a mouth-watering final against the United States. "It's going to be a lot of fun," Lekkerimaki said of Friday's gold-me
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and his family are safe after fire rescue crews responded to a large fire at his South Florida home Wednesday afternoon. The house, which is located in Southwest Ranches about 30 miles northwest of Miami, was shown Wednesday on local station WSVN 7 News with a large amount of black smoke coming out of the roof as firefighters doused it with water. Hill had been at Dolphins practice as Miami prepares for its regular-season finale agai
The Bills have been on a nice roll but aren't guaranteed a playoff spot yet.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Auston Matthews scored 2:12 into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night, squeaking by after taking 57 shots on goal. Martin Jones made 27 saves in his second standout performance in two nights after earning the shutout over Los Angeles on Tuesday. John Tavares scored with just under six minutes remaining in regulation to send the game into the extra period. Matthews delivered his 30th of the season in overti
CNN’s Jake Tapper speaks with Julie DiCaro, senior writer at Deadspin.
Why the NBA’s new 65-game rule affects Heat center Bam Adebayo more than most.
Three coaches have already been let go, along with two general managers. Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.