Thunderstorm Causes Power Outage for Thousands in Santa Rosa

An outage during a thunderstorm in Santa Rosa, California, left thousands of residents without power on Monday night, February 19, local firefighters said.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued multiple severe weather advisories for the Bay Area and central coast, warning about an atmospheric river expected to bring episodes of heavy rain, mountain snow, and strong winds.

According to the Santa Rosa Fire Department power went out for “thousands” of residents in East Santa Rosa around 9:20 pm on Monday. Credit: Santa Rosa Fire Department via Storyful

