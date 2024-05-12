Thunderstorm threat persists across Alberta heading into the workweek

Forecast Centre
·3 min read

A warm and stormy weekend continues on the Prairies as we shift our focus to Alberta and Saskatchewan for a renewed thunderstorm threat.

Scattered storms built in the heat of the day on Saturday, especially in southern Manitoba where afternoon temperatures pushed close to the 30-degree mark. Now, as the weekend closes and the workweek begins, Alberta will be the centre of attention for Sunday's thunderstorms.

Stay close to safe shelter on Sunday if you’ve got outdoor plans when storms are in the forecast. Remember to plan ahead and be weather-aware.

DON’T MISS: What La Niña could mean for Canada’s upcoming summer

Storm threat centres over Alberta on Sunday

An approaching mid-level trough and converging winds at the foothills will work together to spark thunderstorms during the late afternoon hours on Sunday, potentially reaching severe levels in some areas.

The strongest storms that bubble up on Sunday could produce large hail, gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Powerful updrafts from the largest storms could even produce 2-3 cm diameter hailstones, which could damage crops and other property.

Alberta Sunday storm risk map May 12 2024
Alberta Sunday storm risk map May 12 2024

Upper-level winds will likely push storms toward the southeast, bringing a storm risk into Calgary by Sunday evening, although the storms are unlikely to be very fast-moving.

Smoke from the ongoing wildfires in northeastern British Columbia may throw a wrench in forecast, however. The smoke acts as a filter, blocking out some of the Sun's radiant energy, and may delay or even suppress thunderstorm activity.

Alberta Sunday evening precipitation forecast May 12 2024
Alberta Sunday evening precipitation forecast May 12 2024

Air quality in Edmonton and Calgary, Alta. was reported to be poor as of Sunday morning due to these wildfires. Remember to limit time outdoors when air quality is poor, as it can have adverse effects on health -- especially for young children and elderly people.

Storm threat also pushes into Saskatchewan Monday

The same trough driving Sunday's storm risk will drift east on Monday, pushing the storm threat into southern Alberta as well as southern Saskatchewan. Here, high surface energy will be available to feed new storm development Monday afternoon and evening. Once again, though, lingering wildfire smoke could limit some of the activity.

Alberta and Sask Monday storm risk map May 12 2024
Alberta and Sask Monday storm risk map May 12 2024

The main threats with these scattered thunderstorms will be frequent lightning, gusty winds, and large hail.

Heavy rains could also create a risk for localized flooding, especially in and around Medicine Hat, Alta., where they recently had their rainiest day in May history.

All of this additional rainfall is good news for the region’s long-running drought as we inch closer to the heart of wildfire season. The latest update of the drought monitor continues to show the vast majority of the Prairies mired in a moderate drought or worse as of April 30.

Prairies Drought Monitor April 30, 2024
Prairies Drought Monitor April 30, 2024

This update doesn’t include the rain we saw during the first week of May, so there’s likely been some further improvement across southern Alberta and southern Saskatchewan.

Severe drought remains widespread throughout the northern Prairies, with some relief possibly in sight by the end of next week.

Stay with The Weather Network for all the latest on your forecast across the Prairies.

WATCH: Once-in-a-lifetime auroras wow Canada on Friday night

Click here to view the video

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Missed the dazzling northern lights show? You might get another chance Saturday night

    A second chance to view the magnificent auroras produced by a series of solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the sun will arrive Saturday evening in case you missed the previous night’s spectacle.

  • World's Largest Vacuum to Suck Carbon From Atmosphere Turns On for First Time

    Suck It, Carbon A new carbon capture facility that claims to be the biggest of its kind in the world, began quite literally sucking the carbon from the atmosphere this week. The plant called "Mammoth" by Swiss company Climeworks kicked off operations in Iceland on Wednesday, CNN reports, grabbing the available carbon from the air […]

  • Fort McMurray under evacuation alert due to out-of-control wildfire nearby

    FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — An evacuation alert was issued in Alberta for Fort McMurray on Friday evening as an out-of-control wildfire burned nearby. Residents in the northern oilsands hub and the nearby community of Saprae Creek were told to be ready to leave on short notice. Jody Butz, regional fire chief and director of emergency management for the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, said in a video update posted on Facebook late Friday that the two communities were not at risk and winds were

  • Extreme geomagnetic storm may spark widespread auroras over Canada on Friday

    Fingers crossed for clear conditions Friday night as the potential grows for widespread auroras across Canada

  • 'A breathtaking sight': Canadians in awe over vibrant northern lights across the country — see the photos

    A powerful solar storm provided millions of people worldwide with a rare sight of the Aurora borealis.

  • B.C. halts new jade mining in northwest, five-year transition for existing operations

    VICTORIA — British Columbia has prohibited mining activities on new jade tenures in the northwest, while setting a five-year wind-down period for existing operators. A statement from the Ministry of Energy and Mines says officials have been working closely with First Nations to address concerns about the effects of jade mining on sensitive alpine environments in the area near Dease Lake. It says an order under the Environment and Land Use Act was necessary to protect the area from further harm a

  • Cruise Ship Alarmed to Discover a 50,000-Pound Dead Whale Stuck to the Front of It, Seemingly After Getting Run Down and Dying

    A Fish Tale A cruise ship came to port on Saturday with a surprising and stinky stowaway: a dead, rotting whale was found on its bow, The New York Times reports. And preliminary signs from an investigation point to the aquatic mammal, an endangered sei whale, and the boat colliding because the carcass — weighing […]

  • Renewed risk for storms builds in Alberta on Sunday

    As temperatures soar, the risk of thunderstorms increases on the Prairies this weekend, bringing threats of heavy rain, small hail and strong winds.

  • New seafloor maps show storm impacts in Halifax Harbour

    Technological advances have given scientists a window into how everything from storms to ship anchors affect the ocean floor in Halifax Harbour. Nathan Coleman reports on some of their findings.

  • Trails closed after bear attacks woman at estuary in Squamish, B.C.

    SQUAMISH, B.C. — Officials say a woman was attacked by a bear while she was walking her dog at a nature estuary in Squamish, B.C. British Columbia's Conservation Officer Service says in a Facebook post that the trails have been closed since the attack happened Friday, when the woman was walking her dog and it ran off into thick bush. Officers say the woman then noticed two bear cubs and was "suddenly charged" by an accompanying female bear, suffering non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.

  • Northern lights could reach AL this weekend. See if aurora visibility gets this far south

    The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center issued a severe watch for the event, which is the first since 2005. The rare storm will create an aurora for certain parts of the country, resembling the northern lights.

  • N.W.T. snake assessed as 'species of concern'

    The only known reptile in the Northwest Territories could soon be added to the territory's list of species of risk. The red-sided garter snake lives around Fort Smith, but after last summer's wildfires burned much of their habitat in the South Slave, the territory's species at risk committee is reporting that the snake's population is under threat. Johanna Stewart, a researcher studying the red-sided garter snake population in Fort Smith, says she's been visiting areas where there are typically

  • Trudeau points to fire fight, says Meta news ban degrades safety as it makes billions

    WEST KELOWNA, B.C. — Canada's dispute with Meta is a "test moment" for the country to stand against the social media giant that's making billions off people, but taking no responsibility for the well-being of communities it profits from, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday. Trudeau made his comments in West Kelowna, one of several B.C. communities involved in evacuations of thousands of people last summer, while information about wildfires and escape routes were blocked on Meta's Facebook

  • Wildfire that triggered evacuation of Fort Nelson, B.C. caused by downed tree: mayor

    FORT NELSON, B.C. — The northeastern British Columbia municipality where thousands have evacuated due to a fast-growing wildfire nearby urged all remaining residents to leave immediately Saturday despite improving weather conditions. In a joint statement, the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality and Fort Nelson First Nation said that people staying behind despite the evacuation orders should be aware that "emergency medical services are not available, nor are groceries or other amenities." "Ut

  • Thunderstorms set to kick off the weekend for parts of the Prairies

    Folks on parts of the Prairies will dodge thunderstorms through the day on Saturday

  • Northern lights could be seen as far south as Alabama this weekend: NOAA

    Americans across the country may get a chance to see the northern lights this weekend. A series of solar flares and "explosions" from the sun may lead to geomagnetic storms that "can also trigger spectacular displays of aurora on Earth" from Friday evening through the weekend, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center said on Thursday. Because the geomagnetic storms are severe, Americans in many of the northern states and some in the lower Midwest will likely see the aurora borealis.

  • Mother's day severe storms on track for Alberta

    Severe thunderstorms are expected to track across Alberta risking to bring upwards of nickle sizes hail on Mother's Day. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides details on the expected stormy conditions and their potential impact on the region.

  • It's not a matter of if a hurricane will hit Florida, but when, forecasters say

    SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — With the start of hurricane season less than a month away, U.S. officials who predict, prepare for and respond to natural disasters had a message for Floridians on Friday: It’s not a matter of if a hurricane will hit, but when. The 2024 hurricane season is expected to be busier than average. To ensure that people everywhere are prepared, officials visited residents in Sanford, a landlocked city in the middle of the Sunshine State. Even if they don't live on the coast, the of

  • Destructive emerald ash borer found in B.C. for the first time

    After devastating ash trees in several provinces over the last 2 decades, the emerald ash borer has made its way to British Columbia.

  • Strong solar storm could disrupt communications and produce northern lights in US

    An unusually strong solar storm hitting Earth could produce northern lights in the U.S. and potentially disrupt power and communications this weekend. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning Friday.