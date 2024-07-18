Summer sizzle raises the wildfire danger, thunderstorm risk in Western Canada

We're firmly in the summer season across the West as the region endures intense heat and extended period of daily thunderstorm threats.

On Thursday, a few of the storms could turn severe in the southern foothills, including the Calgary area, with the risk of heavy rain, strong winds, and large hail on the table.

Keep an eye on the radar in areas affected by the storms, especially with rounds of stormy weather expected for the next couple of days.

As a reminder to Albertans: Do not stop under overpasses on the highway to hide from severe weather.

In addition to the thunderstorm chances, a prolonged heat wave is expected to persist for the next week. The heat will be accompanied by drier conditions as well, which can lead to wildfires expanding rapidly.

Strong storm threat lingers into Thursday, risk of large hail and heavy rain

By Thursday, the upper low swings into Alberta, pushing the thunderstorm risk through interior B.C. and southern Alberta on Thursday morning, and into neighbouring Saskatchewan by the afternoon.

Baron - AB Thursday afternoon precip - July 17

A second line of storms will once again develop off the foothills in Alberta on Thursday afternoon, slowly migrating eastward through the evening hours.

Some of these could turn severe, especially across extreme southern Alberta. A supercell with large hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain is not out of the question.

The heat will continue to build across the western Prairies this week, with widespread low- to mid-30s expected.

Baron_Prairies storm risk map Thursday

Widespread heat warnings are in effect, with no relief from the hot conditions forecast for the next several days at least.

B.C. will be feeling the heat, too, as temperatures in the Interior will continue to sit in the mid- to high-30s.

Unfortunately, the heat will be accompanied by dry conditions, which can lead to wildfires expanding rapidly.

Western Canada smoke forecast Friday afternoon/evening

Under the ridge, smoke from northern B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba will push south into southern areas of the eastern Prairies (Saskatchewan and Manitoba) at the end of the week.

