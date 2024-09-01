Warning as thunderstorms move in across the UK

Warnings for thunderstorms and heavy showers have been issued by forecasters for Sunday, covering much of England, east Wales and southern Scotland.

The Met Office say there is a "small chance of flooding and disruption" in some areas as a result.

The yellow warning urging people to "be aware" came into force from 04:00 BST, covering large swathes of southern England, the Midlands and the north. It expires at 23:59

Forecasters warn thunderstorms and heavy rain are due to develop in the south of England on Sunday morning, moving northwards over the course of the day.

Met Office yellow warning is in force throughout Sunday for thunderstorms [BBC Weather]

In England, the warning area is from Exeter to West Sussex and stretching north up the country to the far north in Cumbria and Northumberland.

In Wales, the warning is in place for eastern areas from Bridgend, up the spine of the country to Denbighshire in the north.

Southeastern parts of Scotland, including Edinburgh are also covered in the yellow warning

The Met Office said there is a chance of flooding, adding that "frequent lightning strikes and hail will be additional hazards" in southern and central England.

BBC Weather are forecasting heavy showers and thunderstorms to move in across parts of southern England on Sunday morning.

These will move northward through parts of south-west England, the Midlands, east Wales and into areas of northern England.

Later on Sunday, they'll also move into southern Scotland.

The most intense downpours with frequent lightning and gusty winds are likely to be quite hit and miss meaning that while a yellow warning covers a large area, not everyone will see the impacts.

Pinpointing exact locations of these showers is quite tricky, but it would be worth staying up-to-date with the latest forecast as it may change, BBC weather says.

Away from the heavy showers and thunderstorms there'll be some sunny spells.

Feeling very warm and humid for many but especially so in south-east England where temperatures could reach 29C on Sunday afternoon.

Elsewhere, temperatures will be more widely in the low to mid-20s Celsius.