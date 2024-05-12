Thunderstorm warning issued for Northern Ireland

There is also a chance of hail to accompany the heavy showers [Getty Images]

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Northern Ireland on Sunday, as the dry and sunny weather begins to break.

Slow moving thundery showers are expected to move east through the afternoon.

While many areas may escape the brunt of the downpours, some can expect 30 to 40mm of rain in an hour or two, and there is also a chance of hail accompanying these intense showers.

A Met Office weather warning has been issued from noon until 19:00 BST.

The organisation is warning of spray and flooding on some roads, and possibly flooding for some homes and businesses.

Power cuts could also occur where lightning strikes.

The showers are expected to diminish through the evening and overnight into Monday.

GAA final

Following Sunday's thunderstorm warning a second alert for rain has been issued on Monday and Tuesday.

Rain will push in through Monday and last into Tuesday, and some will be heavy and persistent.

The Met Office is warning that up to 60mm of rain could fall over the Mournes during this time.

Between 15-30mm of rain is expected widely elsewhere.

The Met Office warned of the potential of power cuts where lightning strikes [Getty Images]

A weather warning has also been issued across parts of the Republic of Ireland.

Met Éireann is warning of possible travel disruption, flooding and poor visibility.

The alert has been issued for Cavan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, and Wicklow.

The alert lasts from 12:00 until 19:30 on Sunday.

The thunderstorms and heavy downpours could possibly affect the Ulster GAA final in Clones, County Monaghan.