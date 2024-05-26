Thunderstorm warning for Wales on Sunday

Thunderstorms, hail and heavy showers could cause disruption and flooding in parts of Wales on Sunday.

Up to 30mm (1.2in) of rain could fall in under an hour, although "accumulations will vary significantly" across affected areas, according to the Met Office.

It has issued a weather warning for Denbighshire, Flintshire, Wrexham, Powys and also parts of England between noon and 20:00 BST.

"Frequent lightning and hail, particularly in the east of the area, may also cause impacts," it said.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater and lightning strikes."