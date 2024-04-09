UPDATE: Thunderstorms with damaging winds and walnut-sized hail Monday

On Monday at 11:05 p.m. the NWS Fort Worth TX issued an updated severe thunderstorm warning for Jack, Montague and Wise counties.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph and walnut-sized hail (1.5 inches) are expected.

"At 11:05 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Lake Bridgeport, or 12 miles northeast of Jacksboro, moving northeast at 50 mph," states the NWS. "People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees."

The warning is for Bowie, Alvord, Chico, Lake Bridgeport, Sunset, Lake Amon G Carter, Runaway Bay, Cundiff, Fruitland, Park Springs, Crafton, Forestburg, Stoneburg, Wizard Wells and Mallard.

The NWS states, "For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows."

This warning is in effect until 11:45 p.m.

Actions to take when lightning threat is imminent

Around 25 million lightning strikes occur in the United States every year, with most taking place during the summer months. The NWS reports that these strikes result in about 20 fatalities annually. The probability of lightning strikes rises as a thunderstorm approaches and peaks when the storm is directly above. As the storm moves away, this likelihood decreases.

Here are recommendations for maintaining safety during a thunderstorm:

• To minimize risk of being struck by lightning, when going outside, have a plan to get to a safer place.

• If the sky grows ominous and you hear thunder, seek out a safe place to take shelter.

• Once inside, avoid contact with corded phones, electrical equipment, plumbing, and windows and doors.

• Wait for 30 minutes after the most recent lightning or thunder before venturing outside.

If finding indoor shelter is not an option:

• Avoid open fields, hill peaks, or ridge tops.

• Stay away from tall, isolated trees or other tall objects. If you are in a forest, stay near a lower stand of trees.

Story continues

• If you are in a group, disperse to prevent the current from passing between group members.

• If you are camping in an open setting, set up camp in a valley, ravine, or other low spot. Bear in mind, a tent does not protect you from lightning.

• Maintain a safe distance from water, wet items, and metal objects. Water and metal do not attract lightning, yet they conduct electricity efficiently.

Rainy weather driving tips

• Switch on headlights — Even during daylight hours, using headlights can enhance visibility and signal your presence to other drivers.

• On the road — Drive in the middle lanes and stay on high ground. Rainwater tends to stockpile on the edges of roads.

• Avoid puddles — Driving into puddles or low rainwater areas can lead to vehicles hydroplaning or losing control.

• Give ample space to large vehicles — Trucks or buses can create a water spray that diminishes visibility.

• Steer clear of flooded areas — When coming to a flooded road, turn around and head back. Flash flooding currents are strong and can sweep drivers off roadways. Driving through deep water can also affect a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems.

What is hydroplaning?

Hydroplaning happens when a vehicle starts sliding uncontrollably on wet roads.

This happens when water in front of the tire builds up faster than the vehicle’s weight can push water out of the way. The water pressure then causes the vehicle to rise and slide on a thin layer of water between the tires and the road, making the driver lose control. The three main causes of hydroplaning are:

1. Vehicle speed — When a vehicle’s speed increases, the tire-traction grip and ability to control the vehicle decreases. Drive at a reduced speed during wet weather.

2. Water depth — The deeper the water, the sooner a vehicle loses traction on the road. It doesn’t matter how deep the water is, even a thin layer can lead to hydroplaning.

3. Tire tread depth — Checking your tire tread before hitting the road is important, as low or no tread can lead to sliding.

In the event of your vehicle hydroplaning, here’s what to know:

• Ease off the accelerator — Step off the gas to slow down the vehicle until the tires find traction.

• Turn into the skid — Turning into the skid can help the vehicle’s tires realign to regain control.

• Make sure the tires reconnect with the road — During the skid, wait until the tires reconnect with the road and then gently straighten the wheels to regain control.

• Brake gently as needed — Brake normally if the vehicle has anti-lock brakes and pump brakes gently if in an older vehicle.

Source: The National Weather Service