Thunderstorms forecast for Sunday after sunny spells on Saturday

Ted Hennessey, PA
·1 min read

Thunderstorms are set to lash parts of England and Wales on Sunday despite a bright start to the bank holiday weekend, the Met Office has said.

Saturday is set to be largely dry and sunny, with highs of 22C expected in London as the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United kicks off at Wembley.

However, there will be an area of rain along the east coast of England and in Cornwall, forecasters say.

By the evening, the wet weather will move northwards across parts of England and Wales, bringing heavy and thundery showers.

The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning which lasts from midday on Sunday until the evening, covering large swathes of England and northern Wales.

As much as 20mm to 30mm could fall over a few hours and there may be some frequent hail and lightning strikes.

Flooding, power cuts and travel disruption is also possible.

A mix of “sunshine and showers” will be the case for many on Monday, with drier conditions possible in parts of Wales, Northern Ireland and south-west England in the afternoon.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said: “Overall, it’s a pretty mixed picture, Saturday’s probably the best of the bunch, but there will still be some sunshine around on Sunday and Monday, but we’ll certainly be dodging downpours.

“Watch out for some thunderstorms especially across parts of northern and central England and north-east Wales too.”

