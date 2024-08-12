Hundreds allowed to return home to Village of Slocan, B.C., after wildfire

Several hundred residents of the Village of Slocan and the surrounding area of British Columbia's Kootenay region are allowed to return home as officials downgrade an evacuation order prompted by a complex of wildfires.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay had issued the order on July 28 covering 208 properties in the village and more than 300 in the surrounding area.

Residents have been told to stay ready to leave on short notice and the village is on a boil water advisory as two wildfires continue to burn out of control nearby.

Slocan Mayor Jessica Lunn says in an update posted to social media that people travelling through wildfire affected areas should "exercise extreme caution" due to hazards such as fallen trees.

The BC Wildfire Service says the nearby 21-square kilometre Mulvey Creek wildfire and the 18-square kilometre Ponderosa Forest Service Road fire are among about 160 wildfires across the province that are classified as burning out of control.

That number represents about 40 per cent of more than 400 active fires in B.C.

The wildfire service website shows there are now five wildfires of note in B.C., after the Hullcar Mountain Fire, about 13 kilometres northwest of Armstrong, was downgraded.

Wildfires of note are either highly visible or pose a threat to public safety and infrastructure.

The nearly eight-kilometre blaze is now classified by the wildfire service as "being held."

Three evacuation alerts that were issued by Columbia Shuswap Regional District, the Township of Spallumcheen and the Splatsin First Nation were in place as of Monday.

The wildfire service says some areas have seen isolated showers, but warm, dry conditions are otherwise persistent and lightning activity is continuing.

The latest bulletin from the service says lightning has been the spark behind more than 80 per cent of nearly 260 new blazes over the last week.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch Monday spanning much of B.C.'s southern Interior from the Fraser Canyon east to the Alberta boundary.

The weather office said conditions were favourable for the development of storms that may be capable of producing strong winds, hail and potentially heavy rain.

Smoky skies bulletins are meanwhile in effect for much of the southern and central Interior as well as the northeastern corner of B.C., where heat warnings cover the Fort Nelson and Fort St. James areas.

The worst of the heat was expected to break Tuesday, the bulletin said.

Campfires continue to be prohibited across B.C. with the exception of the Prince George Fire Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press