Thursday August 1st, 2024 FORECAST: Dangerous Heat
Meteorologist Joseph Neubauer talks heat alerts and dangerous heat for Thursday
The National Hurricane Center is continuing to track a tropical wave in the Atlantic that could develop into Tropical Storm Debby.
Keep your eyes on the sky this week as meteor showers and auroras light up the night!
The Region of Waterloo is being criticized for plowing down a corn crop on land it recently purchased in Wilmot Township.But the region says the work is a necessary step to complete studies on the land.In a photo circulating on social media, farm machinery can be seen plowing over crops, sparking outrage from Wilmot landowners and supporters who are not in favour of the region's plans to buy land in the township. The land was recently sold to the region as part of its plan to acquire 770 acres i
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The recent heavy rains in northwestern North Korea flooded thousands of houses and a vast extent of farmland and left many residents homeless and living in makeshift tents, North Korea’s state media reported Wednesday.
HALIFAX — Tiny grains of sand from the Sahara Desert are to blame for the almost month-long lull in this year's Atlantic hurricane season, scientists say. But it could soon come to an end.
A duo of bear cubs was captured on camera trying their hands, or paws, at a backyard ninja course in California.
Among conservationists, these creatures are considered “influential ambassadors for wildlife.”
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) says it had to kill two black bears on July 24 after the bears tried to access coolers and tents at a popular music festival in B.C.Conservation officers say they received multiple reports of bears accessing tents in the Shambhala festival area in the days leading up to the festival."A COS trap was set nearby, but no bears were captured," the service said in an emailed statement to CBC News. "Additional reports of bears frequenting the festival site
The fast-moving Jasper, Alta., wildfire was fuelled by a web of extreme conditions that converged into what experts described as a monstrous fire, serving as a disastrous example of what's become increasingly common across Canada's boreal forest.
The August long weekend is upon us, and we've got your coast-to-coast forecast to make the most of this second to last summer holiday
VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France (AP) — The question was apt, but at the same time a little flabbergasting for Stephen Curry to ponder.
Industry executives have called the disclosure standards in Bill C-59 "so vague as to lack meaning."
A big roadblock to offshore wind power is getting approval for onshore transmission lines. But what if there were fewer connection points, and power could flow both ways? Plans are underway.
Coast to coast, what to expect across Canada
VANCOUVER — Recent rains and cooler temperatures have knocked down wildfire activity in parts of British Columbia, especially in the north, but another hot and dry spell is expected to settle in across the southern Interior, officials said Tuesday.
COHASSET, Calif. (AP) — In the small forest community of Cohasset, Ron Ward watched as flames hundreds of feet high from California’s deadly Park Fire approached his family ranch.
Tyrese Haliburton thanks his dad, John, and mom, Brenda, for helping him achieve his hoop dreams
Lakes are dry and fields are scorched by heat in Sicily, but water is still gushing copiously for tourists. After an almost totally rain-free year on the Italian island, fountains inside Agrigento's famous archaeological park are still flowing, and pools in rows of hotels are full. Like many Mediterranean islands, people in Sicily are used to long spells without rain, but human-caused climate change has made weather more erratic, and droughts can be longer and more frequent. (AP Video: Paolo Santalucia, Production: Paolo Santalucia and Leila El Zabri)
A tiny pest leaving behind a graveyard of trees across Canadian forests may have helped stoke some conditions for the devastating fire in Jasper, Alta., but the biggest drivers were heat and dryness, climate and forest scientists say. Mackenzie Gray reports on the factors that exacerbated the blaze.
Slow moving thunderstorms expected across southern Quebec will pose a threat for localized flooding this afternoon and evening