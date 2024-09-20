Thursday evening forecast 9-19

Latest Stories
- SWNS
"We moved to tiny island with 200 inhabitants - you can only get here twice a day"
Meet the family who live on an island only accessible twice a day and has just five children in the local school. The Mundys moved to Holy Island in late 2022 as part of a campaign to address the shrinking and aging population. Up to 800,000 people visit the island off the coast of Northumberland each year - but it has a population of less than 200 people. The tide permits crossings twice daily, with the road being underwater the rest of the time thanks to a tide which moves forward by around 40 minutes every day. Andrew Mundy, 40 and his wife, Victoria, 36, have owned the Pilgrims Coffee House & Roastery on the island for 18 years.
- Associated Press
A 12-year-old boy has shot and killed a wounded black bear as it was mauling his father near their hunting cabin in the thick western Wisconsin woods. Ryan Beierman, 43, told the Minnesota Star Tribune that he was pinned beneath the 200-pound bruin on Sept. 6 when his son, Owen, fired a shot from the boy's hunting rifle. Earlier, he and Owen spotted the bear from a tree stand near Siren, Wisconsin, about 90 miles (144 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis.
- The Weather Network - Video
Canada's first bitter chill sends cold, snow diving south
Canada reaches its first -10 degrees of the season more details with meteorologist Amandeep Purewal.
- Canadian Press Videos
Coast Guard marine investigators release underwater footage of the Titan submersible wreckage
A U.S. Coast Guard hearing into the catastrophic implosion of a tourist sub en route to the Titanic wreck has released underwater footage of the stricken experimental vessel in which five people died. (AP Video produced by Rodrique Ngowi.)
- The Weather Network
Don't expect an abrupt end to the summer season in Ontario this weekend
Ontario welcomes fall with more summertime warmth this weekend, but how long will this warm and dry spell last?
- The Canadian Press
A new genetic analysis of animals in the Wuhan market in 2019 may help find COVID-19's origin
LONDON (AP) — Scientists searching for the origins of COVID-19 have zeroed in on a short list of animals that possibly helped spread it to people, an effort they hope could allow them to trace the outbreak back to its source.
- USA TODAY
Hurricane forecasters eye brewing system in the Caribbean
The Atlantic hurricane season continues to sputter along and is over halfway done. So far, the number of storms (seven) is slightly below average.
- The Weather Network
Severe storms take aim at northwestern Ontario with a tornado risk Thursday
Back-to-back storm days have covered much of the Prairies this week, with Thursday's risk taking aim at parts of northwestern Ontario, and the threat for tornadoes on the table. Stay alert to the changing conditions
- The Canadian Press
A bewildered seal found itself in the mouth of a humpback whale
SEATTLE (AP) — It's a good thing seals aren't on a humpback whale's menu.
- RFI
Vast France building project sunk by sea level rise fears
An ambitious housing project in the northwestern French city of Caen has run aground over worries that rising waters driven by climate change could make the area unlivable within the century. Conceived in the early 2010s, the development was to transform a strip of industrial wasteland between the River Orne and the canal linking Caen to the sea into 2,300 homes, as well as tens of thousands of square metres of office space.But the construction "will not happen", said Thibaud Tiercelet, director
- The Olympian
These 34 creatures were recently discovered as new species. Take a look
From 8-eyed spiders to a new species resembling a “miniature dragon.”
- Raleigh News and Observer
‘Shocking’ loss for endangered red wolves: 5 pups die after father was hit by a car
The litter of five highly endangered wolves was born in Eastern North Carolina in April. Their father was killed by a car on US 64 in June.
- Euronews
4°C hotter in Paris and 2.2m in the path of flooding: France’s extreme weather only set to get worse
The report’s authors hope it can act as a roadmap for local authorities to adapt and accelerate the green transition.
- The Weather Network
Would you swim in Hudson Bay? Don't be so quick to respond
Is Hudson Bay Canada's most ideal cold plunge? Get the details and other locations that might be better suited.
- Bloomberg
Historic Rainfall Inflicts Chaotic Floods Across Four Continents
(Bloomberg) -- Severe rains bucketed down on central Europe, Africa, Shanghai and the US Carolinas this week, underscoring the extreme ways in which climate change is altering the weather.Most Read from BloombergAOC Proposes $30 Billion Social Housing AuthorityCalifornia’s Anti-Speeding Bill Can Be a Traffic Safety BreakthroughNew York City’s Transit System Plans $65.4 Billion of Upgrades for Grand Central, SubwaysTo Build a Happier City, Design for DensityPipe Fire Near Houston Forces Residents
- Fox Weather
See the large python captured that helped a Florida man win $10,000
Florida wildlife officials said the grand prize winner of this year's Florida Python Challenge successfully snagged 20 massive python snakes during the summer hunting competition, earning the $10,000 grand prize.
- The Independent
- The Conversation
Methane is pitched as a climate villain – could changing how we think about it make it a saviour?
Abating methane emissions and enhancing atmospheric removal offers an opportunity to rapidly mitigate warming.
- AccuWeather
Tropical Storm Gordon could come back as 'zombie storm'
Tropical Storm Gordon was declared dead in the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday by the National Hurricane Center as it no longer had tropical characteristics. However, Gordon's story may not be over yet. Tropical Rainstorm Gordon will track northward in the open Atlantic through next week and could re-strengthen into a tropical storm. No direct impacts to the United States are expected from this storm; however, Gordon could approach the Azores early next week. In 2020, the National Weather Service coin
- USA TODAY
80-year-old man dies trying to drive through flooded North Carolina road
The driver, Richard Walton Robinson, was in a blue Subaru Crosstrek SUV when he drove around sheriff’s office vehicles and into high water.