Thursday evening news briefing: Britain’s border protection neither ‘effective nor efficient’, report finds

Good evening. Britain’s border protection is neither “effective nor efficient”, a delayed report by the sacked border watchdog has found.
Elsewhere, evidence from the investigation which cleared Christian Horner of inappropriate behaviour has been leaked.
Britain’s border protection neither ‘effective nor efficient’, delayed report finds
Britain’s border protection is neither “effective nor efficient”, a delayed report has found. The Home Office has published 13 papers written by David Neal, the former chief inspector of borders and immigration who was dismissed for breaching his contract by revealing what the Home Office claimed was sensitive but inaccurate data.
Christian Horner messages leaked to hundreds via anonymous email
Christian Horner and Red Bull have been plunged into a fresh crisis following a dramatic leak of secret evidence from the investigation that cleared him of inappropriate behaviour towards a female colleague.
Wayne Couzens sexually assaulted a child, report reveals
Wayne Couzens sexually assaulted a child, attempted to kidnap a woman at knife point and was reported to police eight times for exposing himself in the years before he murdered Sarah Everard, a damning inquiry has found. A timeline of his offences can be read here. Judith Woods argues that the police protected Couzens because he was one of their own.
Crime | Mohamed Al-Fayed’s daughter has been charged with robbery after allegedly ordering her bodyguards to steal her brother’s phone.
Downing Street | Trans women criminals must be recorded as men, says No 10
Royals | Prince William says ‘anti-Semitism has no place in society’ as he returns to work
Horizon scandal | MPs demand Post Office boss hands over report into his conduct
London | Left-wing activists protest for Gaza ceasefire – and climate change – at Liverpool Street station
BBC | Hairy Bikers chef Dave Myers dies aged 66
Pictured: Humpback sex photographed for first time – and both whales are male
Exactly why male humpbacks engage in gay penetrative sex is “the million-dollar question”, researchers say.
Henry Olsen | McConnell stood down – it’s Biden’s turn next
Jemima Lewis | British parents have forgotten their most basic responsibilities
Con Coughlin | Hamas is blackmailing the West into submission
Telegraph view | Emmanuel Macron is posturing on Ukraine once again
Jade McGlynn | The most terrifying thing about Putin is not that he’s delusional, but that he might be right
World news: Israel has killed 25,000 Palestinian women and children since October attacks, US says
Israel has killed more than 25,000 Palestinian women and children since the Oct 7 attack by militant group Hamas, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday.
Julia Roberts walked off set – and we’ve not spoken since: director Ed Zwick’s Hollywood horror stories
After 40 years in Tinseltown, the filmmaker has spilled the beans on its biggest egos in a tell-all memoir – and he doesn’t regret a thing.
Business news: Bud Light trans boycott hammers world’s biggest brewer
A growing boycott of Bud Light has hurt sales at parent group AB InBev. Bud Light angered American conservatives last year after a marketing tie-up with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in April.
Live markets news: US inflation gauge hits lowest level in nearly three years - latest updates
Fashion | How to up your socks game – and the five key styles to try
Health | Smoking compared with vaping – what both do to your body from the first puff
Economy | How Hong Kong turned its back on capitalism – and paid a terrible price
Special report | Premier League match-going fans are treated worse than ever – PSR could be to blame
Paul Pogba | ‘Shocked and heartbroken’ as he vows to fight four-year doping ban
Football | Man Utd unhappy with Fulham’s Bruno Fernandes ‘dive’ claims on TikTok
Oliver Brown | ‘Christian Horner and Red Bull cannot move on until we know what happened’
Thom Gibbs | ‘Obviously Emmanuel Macron could not resist weighing in on the Mbappe transfer’
Travel | Inside the American cowboy town that became a multi-million-dollar ski resort
Health | The seven signs of an unhealthy gut – and how to fix it
Money | Why Britain’s state pension time bomb is about to explode