Thursday evening news briefing: I’m not safe as a Muslim politician, says Sadiq Khan

Good evening. The Mayor of London has said he is “not safe” as an openly-practising Muslim politician after being questioned about widespread disorder in the UK.

Elsewhere, the main suspect arrested for plotting a terror attack at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna has confessed to planning to drive a car into a crowd of ticketless fans outside the arena and attack them with machetes.

I’m not safe as a Muslim politician, says Sadiq Khan

Police move-on an anti immigration protest outside the Border Force Headquarters in Portsmouth

Sadiq Khan made the comments after participating in an anti-racism workshop organised by Chelsea football club at Stamford Bridge in west London on Thursday.



Asked about the riots, he said: “Clearly I’m not safe, which is why I’ve got police protection.” Police fear 20 more riots will break out on Thursday. Follow the latest updates here.

Taylor Swift terror suspect plotted to plough car into concert-goers in Vienna

Taylor Swift forced to cancel three shows in Vienna after police uncovered an Islamic extremist plot to target the concerts - Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24

The 19-year-old Austrian citizen had recently sworn an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State online and had allegedly reached the advanced stages of constructing a bomb.



Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, head of the State Security and Intelligence Directorate in the Federal Ministry of the Interior said the older suspect wanted “to kill himself and a large crowd either today or tomorrow”.

Labour councillor calls for far-Right rioters’ throats to be cut

A Labour councillor called for far-Right rioters’ throats to be cut at a protest to counter far-Right demonstrations.



Ricky Jones, who served as the local Labour councillor for Princes in Dartford, was filmed saying: “They are disgusting ... Nazi fascists, and we need to cut all their throats and get rid of them all.” Watch the footage here.

Evening Briefing: Today’s essential headlines

UK Riots | A rioter who was bitten on the backside by a police dog became involved in riots in Hartlepool after going to an afternoon bingo session.

Pictured: Banksy reveals fourth new artwork... and it’s stolen within an hour

A masked man removes a satellite dish that features Banksy's latest artwork from the roof of a shop in Peckham, London - Jordan Pettitt/PA

A new piece of art erected by Banksy in London was stolen on Thursday, within an hour of it being revealed.



Meanwhile, Alexander Larman argues that the mysterious Bristolian’s street art has lost its’ magic touch, with the once-provocative Banksy becoming a parody of himself.

Olympics Briefing: Your essential headlines

Eleanor Aldridge celebrates gold - Phil Walter/Getty Images

By Josh Burrows

Head of Digital Publishing, Sport

The wait for another GB gold medal is over. Eleanor Aldridge is the new kite-foiling Olympic champion. As she explained to Telegraph Sport before the Games, she is one of the few Olympians who do no cardio work.



The other major medal hopes this afternoon include Emma Finucane and Katy Marchant in the women’s keirin and Ethan Hayter in the men’s omnium. Follow live cycling coverage in our rolling blog.



At the athletics, Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads the heptathlon after two events. That competition continues this evening and concludes tomorrow.



Meanwhile at the Stade de France a BBC commentator has been called out for misgendering a shot-putter who competed this morning wearing a full face mask.



Eyebrows have also been raised at last night’s risqué celebration by a medal-winning pole-vaulter.



A deflating moment this morning was the shock defeat for Jade Jones, the two-time taekwondo champion. Her team-mate Bradley Sinden is also out of gold-medal contention.



Also tonight is the men’s 200m final, featuring the divisive Noah Lyles.

Comment and analysis

How to save your glacier and avert a sea level catastrophe - a practical guide

ILULISSAT, GREENLAND

Every year in the remote reaches of Greenland, between 30 and 50 billion tons of ice breaks off the Jakobshavn Glacier and plunges into the sea.



So what are scientists’ plans to slow the rate at which glaciers are melting, more importantly, will they work?

Editor’s choice

Money | The growing cost of free prescriptions in Scotland and Wales – funded by English taxpayers

Style | The BBC Olympics presenters who have become accidental fashion influencers

Interview | Kirsty Young: Doctor made me feel like I was ‘crazy’ over chronic pain