Thursday evening news briefing: Schools defy ministers to let children change gender behind their parents’ backs

Evening Briefing logo

Good evening. Primary school teachers are being told to allow children to change gender without informing their parents despite government guidance to the contrary, the biggest survey of its kind shows.



Elsewhere, the man behind the armed robbery that led to the fatal shooting of Pc Sharon Beshenivsky has been found guilty of her murder.

Schools defy ministers to let children change gender behind their parents’ backs

An analysis of more than 600 school equality and trans policies reveals that up to three-quarters misrepresent laws protecting sex and gender. Meanwhile a mother has told how she only discovered that her daughter had been allowed to change gender at school when teachers called her “he” at a parents’ evening.

Piran Ditta Khan found guilty of murdering Pc Sharon Beshenivsky

Pc Beshenivsky was killed on Nov 18 2005 - Andy Stenning/Daily Mirror

Piran Ditta Khan, 75, was arrested in Pakistan in 2020 and extradited to the UK last year to be charged with the murder of the 38-year-old, who was shot “at almost point blank range” on Nov 18 2005. Pc Beshenivsky was killed as she and Pc Teresa Milburn responded to a report of a robbery at Universal Express travel agents in Bradford, West Yorkshire.

Russia makes ‘threatening call’ to French minister

Russia made a “threatening” call to France warning that it hopes French secret service agents were not involved in last month’s terror attack in Moscow. Details of the call came as Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, said that relations between Russia and Nato “have now slipped to the level of direct confrontation” on the 75th anniversary of Nato.

Evening Briefing: Today’s essential headlines

Economy | Electric car demand has slowed sharply in a sign that drivers are turning back to petrol.

Story continues

My 20-year-old son was paralysed after diving into a swimming pool – the NHS made his short life unbearable

The coroner found that Tom Lazarides died in part due to the lack of funding and his treatment by NHS England

“The only support we were offered for Tom was to put him in a care home. No family should have to fight in the way we have done.”

Comment and analysis

Feature of the day

The ‘world’s best beach’ is just three hours from Britain – here’s how to make the most of it

Choice beach: Praia da Falésia is backed by red clay cliffs - Carlos Duarte

Falésia beach on the Algarve was recently named the best on Earth by Tripadvisor. But what makes it so special?

Business news: Fate of Thames Water to be decided by Chinese banks

Two Chinese banks are to determine the fate of Thames Water as it scrambles to avoid a collapse into administration.



Live markets news: Inflation to fall to 1.2pc in June but then start rising

Editor’s choice

Sport briefing: Today’s essential headlines