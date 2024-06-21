Thursday evening weather

Latest Stories
Property owners learning rules around septic tanks the hard way as landfill halts access
Ron Nugent says he figures his septic tank is just days away from overflowing. And like many others who are in a similar situation, he says he's coming to realize no one is coming to help."I'm losing sleep over it. My stress level is high. I'm nervous about flushing my toilets. I've instructed my family to take two-minute showers," he says."This should not be a problem," he adds. "This problem is created for some unknown reason I don't comprehend."Nugent's septic tank is under the deck at his wa
- BuzzFeed
Americans Truly Can't Believe The Temperature The US Government Suggests We Leave Our Houses At
Unfortunately, that's not happening. I'm not European!
- CBC
Grolar bear hybrids in N.W.T. all traced back to same 'strange' female polar bear
A family of polar and grizzly bear hybrids, or grolars, in Canada's western Arctic — which all started with a "pretty strange" female polar bear — is "quite rare," according to a new study. The research paper, published last week in the journal Conservation Genetics Resources, used a new tool to look at samples from 371 polar bears and 440 grizzly bears across Canada, Alaska and Greenland. The samples had been collected between 1975 and 2015. Ruth Rivkin, a postdoctoral research fellow at the Un
- United Press International
Watch: Thieving bear steals workers' lunch from pickup truck in California
A black bear was caught on camera in California stealing a cooler from the back of a truck and settling in to eat lunch.
- CBC
Culling wolves alters the survivors and that could be 'bad news' for caribou, study finds
When wolves are killed by bullets fired from helicopters during Alberta government culls, surviving members of the pack quickly learn to evade the threat, a new study has found. For nearly two decades, Alberta has killed off hundreds of grey wolves each year in an attempt to bolster dwindling caribou populations, a practice critics have described as a misguided measure to help herds on the brink recover from habitat loss.New research sheds light on how the practice alters the surviving wolves an
- The Canadian Press
Alberto, season's first named tropical storm, dumps rain on Texas and Mexico, which reports 3 deaths
TAMPICO, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Alberto formed Wednesday in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, the first named storm of what is forecast to be a busy hurricane season. Authorities in Mexico reported three deaths from its rains.
- The Weather Network - Video
Hot, humid air continue to feed southern Ontario thunderstorm chances
Torrential rain and intense lightning, two of the primary signatures of storms across southern Ontario. Watch for localized flooding. Storm risk is widespread across the region again Thursday into Friday. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
- The Weather Network
El Niño is over—but La Niña may arrive during peak hurricane season
Forecasters see better-than-even odds that La Niña develops in time for the peak of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season
- BBC
Rare zebra born at wildlife park in 'UK first'
The newborn maneless zebra foal at Peak Wildlife Park is one of 40 living in zoos across the world.
- PA Media: UK News
Birth of wildcat kittens in Kent wildlife park sparks hope for rarest UK mammal
Wildwood Trust said the litter were born about nine weeks ago in a dedicated off-show breeding enclosure, to parents Talla and Blair.
- Reuters
European lynx species rebounds from brink of extinction
A species of lynx found in remote areas of Spain and Portugal has rebounded from near extinction, with its adult population growing more than tenfold since the start of the millennium. Wildlife experts are calling the recovery of the Iberian Lynx unparalleled among felines in an age of extinction in which species are vanishing at a rate not seen in 10 million years due to climate change, pollution and habitat loss. The International Union for Conservation of Nature, which categorises species according to the level of risk they face in a "Red List" produced several times a year, bumped up the Iberian Lynx from "endangered" to "vulnerable" on Thursday.
- BBC
Using fake nests to save rare bird from dying out
Predation is seen as one of the biggest threats to the survival of the near-extinct capercaillie.
- BBC
Boy hurt after touching giant hogweed in park
A nine-year-old has been left with blisters after coming into contact with the plant in Ryhope.
- INSIDER
Every time tourists misbehaved in national parks this year — so far
Some tourists have gotten into hot water in America's national parks, from close encounters with wild animals to mishandling historical artifacts.
- Sky News
UK weather: Temperatures set to rise - with some areas forecast to be as hot as Ibiza
Warmer weather is on the way with the UK finally set to enjoy a spell of sunshine - as temperatures in some parts are expected to match those in Ibiza. While temperatures will likely hover at around 20C (68F) over the weekend, with highs of 24C (75F) in the south, Monday and Tuesday could be as hot as Ibiza in the southeast. It is forecast to be 25C (77F) on the sunny Spanish island at the start of next week, matching London and surrounding areas, with the Midlands and northwest a degree or two cooler.
- Bradenton Herald
The year’s first named storm has formed in the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical Storm Alberto
The system in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida’s coast is still a disturbance.
- The Weather Network
Alberto kicks off the Atlantic hurricane season as first named storm
Alberto is currently moving over the western Gulf of Mexico and is anticipated to bring heavy rains, coastal flooding and blustery winds along the coasts of Texas and northeastern Mexico through Thursday.
- USA TODAY
Hiker in California paralyzed from spider bite, rescued after last-minute phone call
A hiker in California's Inyo County who was paralyzed by a spider bite was rescued after a last-minute phone call to search and rescue personnel
- Washington Post
These small daily actions may affect how your body manages heat
As the summer sun beats down, many people may grab a frozen margarita or blast the fan. But, in some cases, those attempts at relief may not help. Some activities that you think provide relief may end up making you feel hotter. Overheated individuals can experience issues as relatively minor as heat cramps to more severe situations like heat stroke, which can be fatal. Although the deaths are often preventable, extreme heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer in the United States.Subscribe to Th
- Reuters
Explainer-How extreme heat threatens health and safety
With extreme heat gripping much of the Northern Hemisphere this week, authorities and public health experts have issued heat warnings to help keep people safe. Parts of China, India, the Middle East, southern Europe and the United States are bracing for the possibility of new record highs. Heat affects health in several ways.