Thursday evening weather 10-24

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Hurricane Kristy strengthens into a Category 5 storm in the Pacific Ocean
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Kristy strengthened into a Category 5 storm on Thursday and was expected to remain away from land as it churns in the Pacific Ocean and weakens over the coming days, forecasters said.
- USA TODAY
Atlantic hurricane forecast says Patty could form next week
The Atlantic appears clear at the moment, but forecasters say the makings of the next storm could already be brewing.
- CNN
People moved to Asheville to escape extreme weather. They forgot its tragic history.
The destruction reveals this city — like any in America — was never safe, it’s just that memories are short and the climate crisis consistently underestimated.
- HowStuffWorks
What Was the Strongest Earthquake Ever Recorded?
Earthquakes are among the most powerful natural forces on Earth, often causing widespread devastation, triggering tsunamis and altering the landscape of a region. But how strong was the strongest earthquake of all time?
- The Weather Network
More persistent rain targets B.C. this weekend, risk of outages with winds
Two Pacific lows combine to bring more rain and wind to B.C. starting Friday, but there are big differences from last weekend's dangerous atmospheric river
- Tacoma News Tribune
As La Niña chances decline, here’s what forecasters say about Western WA’s winter weather
“50-50 chance” of lowland snow amid a weather pattern that looks cold and wet.
- USA TODAY
Hurricane Kristy tracker: See path of Category 5 storm expected to remain over water
As of Thursday afternoon, Kristy was located about 970 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja, California and continues to move west.
- People
Wildlife Expert Faces 'What Nightmares Are Made Of' While Removing 17 Snakes from Iowa Home
Kimra Hines, owner of Kritter Kim Wildlife Removal, encountered her "craziest job" during a snake inspection of a home's crawlspace
- Euronews
Dangers of Atlantic Ocean current collapse have been ‘greatly underestimated’, scientists warn
AMOC collapse would bring severe global climate repercussions, with Europe bearing the brunt of the consequences.View on euronews
- The Canadian Press
Witness told rescuers missing B.C. man swept down the rain-swollen Coquitlam River
A witness reported seeing a man who's been missing since Sunday fall into the swollen Coquitlam River as he tried to rescue a dog, and was "immediately swept away," a local search and rescue manager said on Wednesday.
- The Weather Network
Welcome back to Fall! Autumnal weather hits southern Ontario this weekend
Get ready for a quick return to more seasonal conditions across southern Ontario for this weekend, but temperatures will still rebound in time for Halloween!
- The Canadian Press
'Beloved' eight-year-old giraffe Jenga dies at Greater Vancouver Zoo
The Greater Vancouver Zoo is mourning the death of one of its iconic animals after Jenga the giraffe was found dead in his barn on Wednesday.
- Tri-City Herald
Update: Freeze watch in effect as Tri-Cities braces for coldest fall temps so far
Night time temperatures will be slightly colder than usual for late October.
- The Canadian Press
India evacuates hundreds of thousands of people and shuts schools as it braces for a tropical storm
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian authorities have shut schools, evacuated hundreds of thousands of people and canceled trains in parts of the country as rescue teams braced on Thursday for a tropical storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal.
- Engadget
Latest UN report demands 'unprecedented' emissions cuts to salvage climate goals
The United Nations' Environmental Program has released a new report with yet more dire news about our odds of avoiding climate disaster caused by greenhouse gas emissions.
- WLKY - Louisville Videos
Breezy and warm Wednesday
WLKY meteorologist Susanne Horgan tracks our rain chances this week and our roller coaster temperatures.
- The Independent
How much do EVs cost to charge at home? All your electric car charging questions answered
Everything you need to know about charging an electric car at home
- CNN
A week after Helene struck the Southeast, power outages and impassable roads stymie recovery as death toll reaches 213
A week ago, Helene was plowing into Florida, thrashing cities and towns on the Gulf Coast while millions of people ahead of the hurricane’s path were dealing with rains that preceded even more rain. Forecasters warned of impacts that would be felt far inland.
- The Weather Network - Video
Remnants of Hurricane Oscar threatens heavy rain and strong wind gusts to Atlantic Canada
Remnants of what was Hurricane Oscar begins impacting Atlantic Canada Thursday afternoon. Rain becoming more widespread overnight into Friday morning bringing heaviest rain to SE Newfoundland. Winds will also be gusting 60-90km/h. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
- Storyful
Alligator Removed From Beach in Southwest Florida
An alligator made an unexpected visit to a beach on Little Hickory Island in Bonita Springs, Florida, on Thursday, October 17, before being hooked and removed by trappers and sheriff’s deputies.This video from Kim Biagetti shows the gator being dragged off the sand as a small crowd watches.According to local media, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the gator measured 8 feet, 3 inches, and would be transferred to an alligator farm. Credit: Kim Biagetti via Storyful