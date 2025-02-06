Thursday February 6th, 2025 FORECAST: Damp & Cold

Associated Press

Earthquakes rattled Greece’s volcanic island of Santorini every few minutes overnight and into Wednesday as authorities bolstered emergency plans in case the hundreds of temblors over the past few days are a harbinger of a larger quake to come. A coast guard vessel and a military landing craft were in the wider area in case an evacuation is required, Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias told an emergency meeting with security officials, scientists and the prime minister in Athens. “We are obliged to draw up scenarios for better and for worse,” Kikilias said during the meeting, which was televised live.