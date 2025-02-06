Thursday February 6th, 2025 FORECAST: Damp & Cold
Meteorologist Joseph Neubauer says more cold and damp weather is store for Thursday, Friday & even this weekend
Meteorologist Joseph Neubauer says more cold and damp weather is store for Thursday, Friday & even this weekend
A blast of freezing rain and snow could make for slower commute times across parts of Ontario on Thursday. Eyes on a bigger snow maker for the weekend, next.
It will be a close call for southern Ontario with a stateside storm but most of the region is looking to dodge an icy mess spanning more than 1,500 kilometres south of the border this week. Instead, widespread snow looks to be the main culprit of difficult travel come Thursday
Another round of widespread snow looks to be the main culprit of difficult travel on Thursday across parts of southern and eastern Ontario
OKOTOKS, Alta. — An Alberta woman has been fined $15,000 after she pleaded guilty to illegally importing two serval cats into the province.
"Slinky's playful nature is helping her grow into the wolf she is meant to be," said the Sedgwick County Zoo
Vancouver Island continues to cope with fresh snow snarling traffic. Clean-up crews have been mobilized to get traffic moving again. But as Claire Palmer reports, officials are saying if you aren’t prepared to drive in the snow, don't.
A state of emergency has been declared in Santorini after the strongest earthquake was recorded in days of near-constant tremors, which have almost emptied the famous Greek tourist haven of visitors and residents.
Are we stuck in a never-ending pattern of cold air in Western Canada? Find out when this cold snap will end across the West
An atmospheric river is pounding Northern California with heavy rain and the threat of flooding before heading to Southern California. On Tuesday, the highest threat for flash flooding will be in the San Francisco Bay area, where some spots have already recorded more than 3 inches of rain. The Bay area is under a flood warning and flood advisory.
Severe winter weather can make winter driving incredibly dangerous. Here's what CAA recommends keeping in your car in case of an emergency.
The nine-week-old northern African lion cubs have been pictured playing outside at Whipsnade zoo.
(Bloomberg) -- Quebec has long resisted proposals to build new oil and gas pipelines through its territory. US President Donald Trump’s threats against Canada might change that.Most Read from BloombergState Farm Seeks Emergency California Rate Hike After FiresCitadel to Leave Namesake Chicago Tower as Employees RelocateTransportation Memos Favor Places With Higher Birth and Marriage RatesNYC’s Newest Transit Leader Builds a Worker-Driven StrategySan Francisco Wants Wealthy Donors to Help Fix Fen
Malibu's Pacific Coast Highway, which just reopened after last month's devastating Palisades Fire, is closing again Tuesday due to concerns about potential mudslides, landslides and debris flows from a prolonged atmospheric river event.
Offshore wind power brings more than local, clean energy. It provides jobs, encourages innovation and boosts economic growth as supply chains develop.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Using satellite trackers, scientists have discovered the whereabouts of young sea turtles during a key part of their lives.
Earthquakes rattled Greece’s volcanic island of Santorini every few minutes overnight and into Wednesday as authorities bolstered emergency plans in case the hundreds of temblors over the past few days are a harbinger of a larger quake to come. A coast guard vessel and a military landing craft were in the wider area in case an evacuation is required, Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias told an emergency meeting with security officials, scientists and the prime minister in Athens. “We are obliged to draw up scenarios for better and for worse,” Kikilias said during the meeting, which was televised live.
The Greater Toronto Area was pummelled with 24 hours of relentless snow.
Rain, snow impact conditions across Northern California | Updates at 11 p.m. on Feb. 4
Thousands of people have evacuated the Greek island of Santorini after hundreds of small earthquakes have intensified. The eruption of a nearby volcano is not likely, but there is concern a larger earthquake could strike.
A “committee” of Cape vultures is swooping into the Los Angeles Zoo to make its home in an exhibit that seeks to mirror the birds' natural South African habitat. Starting Thursday, zoo visitors will have the chance to catch a glimpse of the animals known as nature’s “clean-up crew” as the seven birds roost, nest and interact socially. The exhibit in the Animals of Africa section of the zoo will include nesting nooks in the rock wall and plenty of room for sunbathing, according to the zoo.