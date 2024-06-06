Thursday, June 6th: Strong to severe storms on Friday evening

CBC

"We've seen people hurt by it," says Paul Hotte of Hotte Marine in Windsor-Essex, Ont.He's referring to a hidden pile of rocks in Lake St. Clair near the shoreline in the Tecumseh area of Russell Woods.Hotte and other residents are concerned they present a hazard to boaters and people on watercraft — adding they've been dealing with it for decades."People have been hitting them and never, ever did anybody do anything but mark them as a real hazard."The hazard markers are floating buoys that have