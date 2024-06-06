Thursday, June 6th: Strong to severe storms on Friday evening
The widespread thunderstorm risk persists into Thursday after a round of nocturnal storms marched through the province overnight Wednesday
Meteorologist Kevin MacKay has the tracking and timing of severe storms in Ontario on Wednesday afternoon and evening.
The thunderstorm risk continues to build into Thursday and Friday across much of Ontario and Quebec ahead of an unsettled weekend
The storm focus shifts to eastern Ontario and Quebec on Thursday, but southwestern Ontario isn't home-free yet. Meteorologist Kevin MacKay has the timing and risk details.
Heads-up, Ontario: Increasing heat will be the catalyst for a risk of thunderstorms on Wednesday, with a chance that some areas could see cells reach severe criteria
Wednesday will be a windy, rainy day for a good portion of the Prairies, continuing the unsettled trend seen since the start of the week
Stalling storms will turn flooding into the main risk through Thursday night
Canada sees almost 500 drownings each year, with most of these happening in open water like lakes, rivers, and ponds. The Weather Network's Rachel Schoutsen has more on why you should keep the floaties at home this summer.
A cold front brings off and on rain and storms for the afternoon and evening.
The World Meteorological Organization gave a stark warning how there is the 80% likelihood that Earth's average temperature will temporarily go over the limit set by the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.
