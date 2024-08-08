Thursday Morning Forecast

Latest Stories
Surge of water from B.C. landslide dam breach fills Fraser River
One day after water spilled over and breached the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River, officials, First Nations and residents in the B.C. Interior are assessing the damage as the backed-up flow surges down the Fraser River. In an update Tuesday morning, the province said significant woody debris is flowing downstream along both rivers.At about 6:45 p.m. PT Monday, the leading edge of the flood had reached Big Bar on the Fraser River, about 70 kilometres downstream of the Chilcotin-Fraser conf
- The Weather Network
Tropical downpours and a taste of early fall this weekend in Ontario
While the weekend in Ontario will kick off on a more tropical note, people will also be getting an early taste of fall
- The Weather Network
Massive hail strikes southern Alberta Monday, causes major damage
Severe storms in Alberta on Monday brought large, damaging hail throughout the Calgary area.
- The Canadian Press
Residents describe sound of roaring river, breaking trees of B.C.'s landslide waters
Max Paulhus says he could hear wood breaking and a roaring sound before an approaching surge of water raced down the Fraser River after breaking free from a landslide upstream.
- CBC
New B.C. wildfire doubles in size overnight
A fire in the North Okanagan, the latest B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) designated wildfire of note, forced dozens to evacuate their homes Tuesday afternoon.The Hullcar Mountain wildfire near Vernon has doubled within the last 24 hours, from 3.3 square kilometres Tuesday afternoon to 6.7 square kilometres Wednesday morning. Tuesday evening, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) issued an evacuation order for 17 properties on the east side of Salmon River Road and the west side of Deep Cree
- USA TODAY
Hikers get video of dramatic snake fight between two venomous Massachusetts rattlers: Watch
Video footage captured by schoolteacher Erin Noonan shows the timber rattlesnakes wrestling with each other in the middle of the trail path.
- Futurism
Major Earth Systems on Track for Collapse, Scientists Find
Reaping and Sowing Imagine this dire scenario: the Atlantic Ocean's sea currents which bring warm water to Europe just collapses, making large swaths of the continent as cold as the Arctic Circle. A team of European scientists are warning in a new study in the journal Nature Communications that this collapse — along with the […]
- The Canadian Press
Picturesque glacier releases water down a river in Alaska. More than 100 homes are damaged
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An outburst of flooding from a lake dammed by Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier damaged at least an estimated 100 homes in what has become a perennial hazard for nearby neighborhoods.
- Prevention
A Foot-Long Worm From Hell Is Invading Texas—and It’s Really Hard to Kill
There’s an invasive species of worm making itself known in Texas once again—the hammerhead flatworm.These worms are toxic, hard to kill.
- The Weather Network - Video
Storm cluster brings damage potential to southwest Ontario
Weather alerts up for severe storm potential, even a tornadic threat, in southwestern Ontario. Parts of GTA could get brief heavy rainfall. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
- The State
Tropical Storm Debby’s path and progress: NHC’s Wednesday, Aug 07 update
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Debby
- Global News
Calgary area mops up after destructive hail storm
People in southern Alberta are mopping up after a destructive hail storm shattered windows, dented cars, ripped up siding in many houses, and even tore through a part of Calgary International Airport, startling travellers. Heather Yourex-West shows you how the chaos unfolded, and the damage it caused.
- The Canadian Press
A powerful earthquake hits off southern Japan; tsunami advisory issued
TOKYO (AP) — A powerful earthquake struck off Japan's southern coast on Thursday, triggering a tsunami advisory. Residents were urged to stay away from the coastline, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.
- Canadian Press Videos
Meet Briar, a weeks-old mountain lion cub rescued by the Oakland Zoo
A mountain lion cub is being cared for by the Oakland Zoo veterinary hospital team after being rescued from a residential area in El Dorado County, California.
- CBC
Wildfires near Penticton, B.C., force people from homes
Two separate fires in the Penticton area, located in B.C.'s southern Interior, forced people from their homes Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, throughout the day, several communities in the province lifted evacuation orders for close to 200 properties, though the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) has warned that wildfire risks remain.The Penticton Indian Band declared a local state of emergency Tuesday evening due to the 0.2-square-kilometre Lower Blue Mountain wildfire burning on the band's land.Chief
- WXII - Greensboro/Winston-Salem Videos
WATCH: Tropical Storm Debby will reload over the Atlantic before slamming the Triad Thursday
Tropical Storm Debby is drifting over the Atlantic. It will pick up moisture and strengthen a bit before pushing north back into the Carolinas. Flood watch is up for the Triad and Foothills through late Friday.
- Storyful
Myrtle Beach Flooded by Debby
Flooding hit North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Tuesday, August 6, and rain and wind persisted on Wednesday, August 7, as Storm Debby passed through the region.Footage filmed by Christopher Pruitt shows cars driving through floodwaters in North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday and strong winds lashing the beach on Wednesday.Pruitt told Storyful that Wednesday was rainy but mainly windy, as the storm took a turn towards Charleston.“It isn’t heading directly towards us anymore,” Pruitt said.Debby had the power to bring
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
UPDATE: Heat advisory issued for North Texas until Thursday night, according to the NWS
Get the latest information on the current heat advisory with our updates
- Hilton Head Island Packet
McMaster gives damage assessment after Tropical Storm Debby swamps South Carolina
Tropical Storm Debby has dumped inches of rainfall along the South Carolina along with a tornado. Gov. Henry McMaster gave an update on the damage.
- The Canadian Press
Residents in Alaska capital clean up swamped homes after an ice dam burst and unleashed a flood
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — In her yard under the blazing sun Wednesday, Debbie Penrose Fischer leafed through a water-logged cookbook with sentimental value that she hoped to salvage but doubted she could. Nearby, friends helped carry boxes out of her family's garage, which was inundated this week after a lake dammed by the Mendenhall Glacier let rip — sending floodwaters into neighborhoods like hers that never had to worry about that threat before.