Thursday Morning Webcast
16 WAPT's Meteorologist Isabel Davis has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
16 WAPT's Meteorologist Isabel Davis has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
"Your action, and maybe inaction, during your presidency and the last few years … was a little disturbing to me," the undecided voter told him at the Univision event.
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. military trained him in explosives and battlefield tactics. Now the Iraq War veteran and enlisted National Guard member was calling for taking up arms against police and government officials in his own country.
In a contentious interview with Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Fox News host Bret Baier spent no time going after the vice president with a laundry list of the subjects often highlighted by former President Donald Trump on the campaign trail.Immediately after the interview kicked off, Baier opened by asking: “How many illegal immigrants would you estimate your administration has released into the country over the last three and a half years?”Harris began a carefully worded answer
Former president’s attorneys allegedly sent adult film star an offer where the amount she owed him over a defamation suit would be lowered if she agreed not to make ‘defamatory or disparaging statements’ about him
Alyssa Lokits, 34, was fatally shot, and police allege a video shows 29-year-old suspect Paul Park following her
Donald Trump on Tuesday dodged the question of whether he will allow for a peaceful certification of election results if Kamala Harris defeats him in three weeks.During an interview at the Economic Club of Chicago, Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait asked Trump if he would commit “to respecting and encouraging a peaceful transfer of power,” especially in light of Jan. 6, 2021, which the journalist called “unruly and violent.”Trump didn’t answer the question. Instead, he rejected the pre
Henry, a model from Texas, addressed her former relationship with Payne in a TikTok less than a week before his death
Desi Lydic tore into the former president's clueless comments during a town hall event with women voters.
The former president attempted to "weave" his way through an interview with Bloomberg News, but couldn't escape his own policy black hole
"I've never heard a man refer to his kids as my wife's children. That's insane."
Authorities have shut down two beaches in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday after hundreds of black golf ball sized spheres washed ashore. Randwick Mayor Dylan Parker said authorities were not sure what the spherical, dark black tarry balls were, but as a precaution, Coogee Beach and Gordons Bay Beach in the city's east were closed to the public.
Donald Trump's son weighed in on the Republican nominee's tense interview with Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait.
The spectacularly over-the-top review raised eyebrows.
Whoopi Goldberg is never shy about her criticisms of Donald Trump on-air at The View, but on Tuesday her critique of him turned to utter bewilderment, as the hosts reviewed footage of the former president’s Pennsylvania town hall Monday.The footage, which the show cut into a montage, featured several clips of the former president requesting songs and doing a mix of standing silently still and dancing awkwardly to the music as the crowd stared at him. According to the montage, the strange behavio
Donald Trump suggested children could do the job of auto plant workers on Tuesday while delivering a head-scratching tangent to the Economic Club of Chicago. Trump, 78, appeared to oversimplify how international car companies get their vehicles ready-to-be-sold, saying they ship parts stateside that merely require American workers to “take them out of a box” and assemble.“We could have our child doing it,” Trump said before a moderator cut him off.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast
The Dallas Stars made a terrific acquisition last season when they briefly brought in a veteran blueliner that fit in well. And while that D-man has moved on, he's shining in his new role with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
In Self Portrait's new ad campaign, Emily Ratajkowski wears a brown fluffy coat & lingerie before transforming into a beauty queen in plunging red sequin dress.
My grandma loves it too.
The Fox News anchor went out of his way to do some debunking before he interviews Kamala Harris.
Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino have gone their separate ways – see inside the movie producer's A-list dating history that includes the likes of Clint Eastwood and Mick Jagger