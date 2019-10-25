‘Thursday Night Football’ Ratings Stay Soft; ‘Will & Grace’ Return Helps NBC

Click here to read the full article.

Fox’s matchup pitting Minnesota and Washington drew an overall 2.8 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 9.92 million viewers, off a tenth from the previous week’s season low in the early Nielsen numbers but still dominant overall last night in broadcast primetime.

The midweek NFL game, a 19-3 victory for the Vikings, will likely adjust up in the final numbers later today. Last week’s season low in the fast affiliates shifted to a 4.2 rating with 13.68 million viewers in L+SD when all was said and done.

Meanwhile, both ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy (1.3, 6.05M) and CBS’ Young Sheldon (1.1, 8.50M) gained a tenth at 8 PM, the former recovering from a season low and the latter growing above its own final demo number a week ago. On NBC, Will & Grace (0.5, 2.28M) had its final-season premiere stepping in for the shelved rookie Sunnyside, up two tenths from the Kal Penn series’ last airing, though it was off compared with the revival’s previous season’s averages.

On CBS, The Unicorn (0.8, 5.88M) jumped a tenth along with Young Sheldon, while Carol’s Second Act (0.7, 5.11M) was steady. Evil (0.5, 3.59M), which just got a second season, was off two tenths, and was edged by Law & Order: SVU (0.7, 3.63M) in both metrics.

ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder (0.5, 2.42M) and A Million Little Things (0.9, 4.39M) both rose week-over-week.

The CW saw a boost from Supernatural (0.3, 1.25M) and a tenth drop for Legacies (0.2, 880,000).

