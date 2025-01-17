Thursday's high school sports highlights

Latest Stories
- People
Pittsburgh Penguins Fan Ejected from Game After Taking Puck from Young Boy
Fans booed the older fan out of the building after he swiped a puck from the young boy
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Former Oiler Ryan McLeod Makes History
This former Edmonton Oilers forward has achieved a bizarre feat.
- The Hockey News
'It’s Not Three Games, Willy — It’s Eight Years': Why Ignoring The Boos Is The Wrong Approach For The Maple Leafs
Until the Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner and William Nylander realize why exactly fans are booing, there's no reason to believe anything will change when the playoffs begin.
- Yahoo Canada Style
Canadian NHLer's widow Emily Cave Boit opens up about hemochromatosis diagnosis: What to know about the genetic blood disorder
The Barrie, Ont.-born writer says she's visiting the hospital every two weeks to get blood taken from her body, which is storing too much iron.
- The Hockey News
NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On The Senators, Flames And Kraken
Will the Ottawa Senators buy, and will the Calgary Flames and Seattle Kraken sell? Some notable names in trade rumors might not be easy to move.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Pronman's Puzzling Take On Hutson
On Tuesday, Corey Pronman from The Athletic released his ranking of the top NHL players and prospects under 23 and his assessment about Montreal Canadiens' rookie Lane Hutson is surprising to say the least.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Ex-Bruins Forward Injured From Connor McDavid Elbow
This former Bruins forward suffered an injury after being elbowed by Connor McDavid.
- The Hockey News - Detroit Red Wings
Former Red Wings Goalie Thriving Now
The former Detroit Red Wings goaltender is embracing new opportunities.
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
'We're Down': Why The Maple Leafs Ended The Steven Lorentz First-Line Experiment So Quickly In Loss To Stars
By the third period, the Leafs put their entire lineup in a blender.
- The Canadian Press
Surprise finding sheds light on what causes Huntington's disease, a devastating fatal brain disorder
Scientists are unraveling the mystery of what triggers Huntington’s disease, a devastating and fatal hereditary disorder that strikes in the prime of life, causing nerve cells in parts of the brain to break down and die.
- Kansas City Star
NFL fans think the Chiefs get help from the referees. Here is what the statistics show
NFL fans were furious this week about the referee assigned to work the Chiefs-Texans playoff game.
- INSIDER
BMI, one of the most popular ways of telling if you're a healthy weight, is bogus. Here's what to use instead.
A new report suggests that a diagnosis of obesity should depend on patients' individual health — not their Body Mass Index. Here's why BMI is outdated.
- FTW Outdoors
This Bill Belichick UNC contract twist is great news for NFL teams
Bill Belichick has seemed to make it clear that he's not leaving his new home at North Carolina for the NFL. But the buzz about him pulling the same move he made from the New York Jets to the New England Patriots hasn't gone away. And
- USA TODAY Sports
Mike Tomlin is not the problem for the Steelers. It's actually this. | Opinion
A narrative has taken hold that Mike Tomlin is the reason the Steelers struggled at the end of this season. It's not Tomlin's fault.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
LPGA adds World Team to International Crown, giving a chance to Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson
Lydia Ko will have the chance to play for a team in 2025.
- Hello!
Unknown detail about Princess Kate's 'tough' cancer treatment revealed
The Princess of Wales paid a surprise visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, where she received cancer treatment
- USA TODAY Sports
2025 NFL mock draft: Expert projections after wild card weekend
Wild card weekend locked in the top 24 picks in the 2025 NFL draft. Here's what experts predicted for all 32 first-round picks:
- People
Kate Middleton Shares She 'Didn't Have to Have' Cold Cap Therapy During Chemo, Patient Says (Exclusive)
"It was just like talking to a friend about a really horrible time in life and how you find ways of getting through it," Katherine Field tells PEOPLE of the Princess of Wales
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: Time For Revenge
The Montreal Canadiens will be in Dallas to take on the Stars tonight and they'll be looking for revenge.
- The Canadian Press
'Game was right there': Leafs lament another regulation loss after falling to Stars
TORONTO — Craig Berube wanted more life and energy.