Here are Thurston County food safety scores for Dec. 27

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County Public inspection reports, which are available for each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Report restaurant, grocery store, deli or bakery complaints online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.

Reading inspection scores:

Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the establishment has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

If red points exceed 45, the county will require a reinspection within 10 business days.

If red points exceed 100 and there’s a lack of managerial control, the county will shut down the establishment for at least 72 hours. The establishment may reopen after management and employees complete retraining and demonstrate corrective action during a reinspection.

Some common abbreviations: PHF/TCS is potentially hazardous food/time control for safety; RTE is ready to eat; PIC is person in charge; FWC is food worker card; CDI is corrected during inspection.

Royal Mart

724 State Ave. NE, Olympia

Food Service Establishment

Dec. 19: 35 red points; 11 blue points.

Comments:

Food workers were unavailable when the inspector requested them.

Handwash facilities lacked proper signage.

TCS foods in a cold hold unit were at 50 degrees rather than at or below 41 degrees.

A sanitizing solution was too strong as prepared.

Sanitizer test strips were absent during the inspection.

The inspector observed tongs stored in a sanitizing solution in between uses. In-use utensils must be stored at ambient temperature and replaced with new utensils every four hours.

Story continues

Vic’s Pizzeria

2124 Pacific Ave. SE, Olympia

Food Service Establishment, Deli

Dec. 22: 15 red points; 0 blue points.

Comments:

The establishment was cited for a deficiency having to do with properly following reheating procedures for hot holding food.

7-Eleven

6125 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey

Food Service Establishment

Dec. 19: 15 red points; 0 blue points.

Comments:

Employees lacked valid Washington state food worker cards.

A dirty utensil was found in a hand-wash sink. Hand-wash sinks must be kept clear of objects that may discourage hand washing.

Grocery Stores and Confectioneries

Dec. 19: 5 red points; 0 blue points.

Comments:

A thermometer in a cold hold unit had an improper range of 100-200 degrees. A walk-in cold hold with milk lacked a thermometer.

Pizza Hut

4660 Whitman Lane SE, Suite F, Lacey

Food Service Establishment

Dec. 18: 5 red points; 0 blue points.

Comments:

Employee food worker cards were expired.

No violations: