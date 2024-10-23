Here are Thurston County food safety scores for Oct. 23

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County Public Health and Social Services (PHSS) inspection reports, which are available for each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Report restaurant, grocery store, deli or bakery complaints online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.

Reading inspection scores:

Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the establishment has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

If red points exceed 45, the county will require a reinspection within 10 business days. A reinspection also is required if total red and blue points exceed 65.

If red points exceed 100 and there’s a lack of managerial control, the county will shut down the establishment. The establishment may reopen after the person-in-charge develops a written course of action to correct all violations and demonstrates corrective action during a pre-opening inspection. Closures also may occur if there is an imminent health hazard, regardless of the total inspection points. The length of a closure may vary depending on the violation and timeframe for corrective actions.

Some common abbreviations: PHF/TCS is potentially hazardous food/time control for safety; RTE is ready to eat; PIC is person in charge; FWC is food worker card; CDI is corrected during inspection.

Bailey’s IGA

10333 U.S. Highway 12 SW, Rochester

Bakery

Oct. 14: 25 red points; 0 blue points.

Comments:

A valid Washington state food worker card was missing.

Sliced deli meat and open heavy whipping cream were not date marked.

Pasta salad in an open-air cold hold unit and sliced turkey in a glass display did not meet proper cold-holding temperature requirements. Cold held TCS foods must at or below 41 degrees.

Grocery Stores and Confectioneries

Oct. 14: 15 red points; 0 blue points.

Comments:

No thin tipped thermometer was available during the inspection.

Sous vide pork was found in the walk-in cold hold. TCS meats cooked with sous vide processes must have an approved written procedure.

Meat Market

Oct. 14: 10 red points; 0 blue points.

Comments:

Some TCS items did not meet proper cold-holding temperature requirements. Cold-held TCS food items must be at or below 41 degrees.

Spud’s Produce Market

804 79th Ave. SE, Suite 100, Tumwater

Grocery Stores and Confectioneries

Oct. 17: 15 red points; 0 blue points.

Comments:

A hand sink did not have hot water.

Smoked salmon dip was warmer than 41 degrees. Cold-held TCS foods must be at or below 41 degrees.

Rochester Fruits

9402 US Highway 12, Rochester

Oc. 14: 10 red points; 0 blue points.

Comments:

Some unapproved foods, including salsa and tamales, were stored in a cold-hold unit. The establishment did not meet the permitting requirements to make and sell these items.

No violations