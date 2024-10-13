Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for man accused of rape. Have you seen him?

Rolf Boone
·1 min read

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a man accused of rape and burglary.

The sheriff’s office says that on Sept. 29 a woman called 911 to report she was the victim of both crimes near the 3100 block of Overhulse Road Northwest.

A check of a map shows the area is near The Evergreen State College in Olympia.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office produced a sketch of the suspect, which was released Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff’s office Detective Carrie Nastansky at carrie.nastansky@co.thurston.wa.us or call the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-704-2740.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has released a sketch of the man accused of rape and burglary.
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has released a sketch of the man accused of rape and burglary.

Latest Stories