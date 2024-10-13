Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for man accused of rape. Have you seen him?

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a man accused of rape and burglary.

The sheriff’s office says that on Sept. 29 a woman called 911 to report she was the victim of both crimes near the 3100 block of Overhulse Road Northwest.

A check of a map shows the area is near The Evergreen State College in Olympia.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office produced a sketch of the suspect, which was released Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff’s office Detective Carrie Nastansky at carrie.nastansky@co.thurston.wa.us or call the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-704-2740.