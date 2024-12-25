Tia Mowry, Hoda Kotb, more celebs celebrate Christmas, holiday season

Stars: They're just like us! And that means they're celebrating the holiday season, too, and giving us a glimpse on social media platforms. From opening presents to wearing outfits to sharing updates, celebrities are clueing us into snapshots of their lives right now.

Tia Mowry got real this year, discussing co-parenting during the holidays after splitting from ex-husband Cory Hardrict: "It’s different, and yes, it can feel challenging and even lonely at times, especially when you’re adjusting to a new family dynamic," Mowry wrote in an Instagram post. "But over time, I’ve found the beauty in it. It’s an opportunity for my kids to build meaningful relationships with both parents, and for me, it creates space for self-discovery, healing, and rejuvenation."

But what did other celebrities have to share?

Hoda Kotb celebrates 'cozy Christmas' with ex Joel Schiffman

"Today" co-anchor Hoda Kotb included her former partner Joel Schiffman in her holiday decor this year and dished about her plans with Jenna Bush Hager. "Our Christmas isn’t huge," Kotb said on Christmas Eve. "It’s me, my mom, my kids, my sister, Joel ... that’s the group. And it’s kind of just a cozy Christmas." She shared many joyful photos on her Instagram Christmas Day.

Kotb disclosed her split from Schiffman on "Today" back in 2022: “Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we’re better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple,” Hoda said then.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker get into the Christmas spirit

Kourtney Kardashian treated her Instagram followers to series of photos with husband Travis Barker. While Kardashian dressed in the holiday spirit in a Mrs. Claus outfit, Barker opted for a gray hoodie. Sister Khloe Kardashian quipped in a comment: "Is the photographer just there the whole time?"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tia Mowry, Hoda Kotb, more celebrities celebrate Christmas