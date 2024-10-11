Tia Mowry Reveals She Played Tamera’s Character in One “Twitches” Scene: ‘Anything for My Sister’

The beloved 2005 Disney Channel Original Movie saw the twins play witches

courtesy everett collection From left: Tamera and Tia Mowry in 'Twitches Too' in 2007

Sometimes being a twin is its own kind of magic.



On the Friday, Oct. 11 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Tia Mowry and host Jennifer Hudson discussed the classic Halloween film Twitches, released as a Disney Channel Original Movie in 2005 and starring Tia and her twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley.



Tia, 46, and the American Idol alumna first chatted about the Sister, Sister star’s Halloween plans — including Tia’s plans for a Monsters Inc.-themed costume with her children Cree, 13, and Cairo, 6.

But Hudson, 43, noted, “Now we can’t talk about Halloween without mentioning Twitches.” The film saw Tia and Tamera play two magical twins separated at birth who reunite on their 21st birthday. Together, they try to use their newfound powers to save the kingdom in which they were born.



In one scene in the film, Tia actually ended up standing in for Tamera, she revealed. Hudson asked Tia how it happened.

“So my sister, she was working on another show, Strong Medicine, at the time so she couldn’t do the scene,” Tia remembered, referencing the medical drama that ran on Lifetime from 2000 to 2006. “So they were like, ‘Tia, you have to step in.’ I was like ‘What?’ ”



“And I did it. It was a little traumatic,” she joked. “I’m kidding, but you grow up as a twin and you fight for your individuality, and then they’re telling you to play the other one. And they had to put a mole on me and they put me in this dress.” Tia noted that Tamera’s character — Camryn — was the more wealthy, “princess” one, while she related a lot more to her character, Alex.

courtesy everett collection From left, Tia and Tamera Mowry in 'Twitches.' in 2005

And while the filmmakers thought that the switch would be undetectable, Tia noted that a lot of viewers were not tricked.

“What’s so funny is the fans, they clocked it right away,” she said. “And I had a mask on and everything. And they were like, ‘That ain’t Tamera, that’s Tia.’ ”



“That would be me,” Hudson said. “I’ve always been able to tell you apart.”

“But it was fun,” Tia added. “Anything for my sister.” Tia also shared that her daughter Cairo just watched Twitches for the first time.

Related: 12 Classic Disney Channel Original Movies to Watch for Halloween, from Halloweentown to Twitches

In 2007, Disney released a sequel, Twitches Too, that followed its titular twin-witches on a new adventure. Hudson asked Tia if she was open to doing another sequel.



“I don’t know, but never say never,” the actress, who stars in the new reality series My Next Act, said.

Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Tia Mowry and Jennifer Hudson on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'

Meanwhile, Tamera opened up to PEOPLE in 2020 about the possibility of doing a third Twitches film. Tamera thought she and her sister should team up with another pair of talented, famous sisters: Chloe and Halle Bailey. "I would love it," Tamera told PEOPLE. "I love those girls. I think that would be sick."

"All we need is Disney to be down," she added. "It could be a fun Disney+ kind of movie. I think that would be dope."



Related: Tia Mowry Says 'Distance' from Sister Tamera Is Due to Individual Family Obligations: 'A Part of Life...No Hard Feelings' (Exclusive)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I mean, it's not that my sister and I don't want to do it," she said of why there was no third film. "I think creatively it has to make sense."

"We are also always so very busy," the actress added. "It's insane and it's a blessing, especially in Hollywood, to be able to work as long as we have. I think it's just finding the time and then making sure creatively that it's okay."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.