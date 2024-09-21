Tia Mowry Says She and Sister Tamera Have Grown Apart: I Wish We 'Were Still Close'

Tia opens up about how her divorce has impacted her relationship with her twin sister in her new reality series 'Tia Mowry: My Next Act'

Amy Sussman/Getty;Michael Tullberg/Getty Tia Mowry (left) and Tamera Mowry

Tia Mowry is getting candid about being alone for the first time in her life.

A new sneak peek for Tia's upcoming WE TV series Tia Mowry: My Next Act, shows the actress, 46, opening up about her strained relationship with her twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley, as well as her divorce from ex-husband Cory Hardrict.



"I came into this world with a twin and right after that, I went into a 22-year relationship so I have never been alone in my life. It has been quite a journey," the Sister, Sister alum says in the teaser, shared on YouTube on Friday, Sept. 20.

"Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce," Tia adds, referring to her recent split from Hardrict, whom she was married to for 14 years after tying the knot in 2008.

"It's times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her," she says, speaking directly to the camera. "But that's just not where we are right now."

Many fans took to social media to write that they were surprised that the two sisters had grown distant from each other — especially after Tamera praised her twin for how well she handled her divorce, telling Entertainment Tonight in 2022 that "she is living her authentic, true self."

Related: Tia Mowry Teases 'What Really Happened' in Cory Hardrict Divorce — and Her Dating Journey — in My Next Act Trailer (Exclusive)

"Well dang, that made my heart sink to know you and Tamera are not close like y’all use to be," one YouTube user commented underneath the sneak peek video.

"I'm excited for the show," another YouTube user wrote. "It's sad her & her sister are not close but I hope they are now."

Also speaking about her divorce in the teaser, Tia says that she became "tired of people thinking everything was perfect when it wasn't."

"I think I lost me," she explains. "I have this beautiful house, I have amazing kids, but the one thing I don't have is love."

"Divorce is about starting over, and you have to learn how to live again," she adds.

Elsewhere in the teaser, Tia opens up about her relationship to fame and the public perception of her, stating that she's been in the "public eye since I was 14 years old."

"There is a whole other side of me," she says.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry in March 2024

Related: Tia Mowry Says ‘Recovering’ from Her Divorce from Cory Hardrict Is a ‘Whirlwind Journey’

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tia and Hardrict — who share son Cree, 13, and daughter Cairo, 6 — finalized their divorce in April 2023, six months after they announced their split. The Tia & Tamera star first announced the couple's separation in October 2022 with a heartfelt Instagram post.

"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," she wrote at the time. "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children."

She continued, "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.