Tia and Tamera Mowry Are ‘Still Close’ but Face ‘Lack of Proximity’ as They Live in L.A. and Napa Valley: Source

The twin sisters may be physically separated but remain close, according to a source

Amy Sussman/Getty;Michael Tullberg/Getty Tia Mowry (left) and Tamera Mowry

Long distance isn't easy — even for twin sisters Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley.

After Tia made a comment that she wishes she and her twin sister, both 46, "were still close" in a preview clip for her new WE TV series, Tia Mowry: My Next Act, a source tells PEOPLE the pair are actually facing an issue of physical distance.

“The sisters are still close but the quote being referenced was about the lack of proximity in their physical location," the source said, explaining, "Tamera lives in Napa and Tia lives in Los Angeles.”

Tia Mowry: My Next Act promises to give viewers "unlimited access to behind-the-scenes goings-on” of Tia's “multifaceted life."

“Tia was always part of a duo, first as a twin sister, then as a wife…now she’s on her own for the first time in her life,” the show's description reads. “The struggle is real as Tia takes on dating again while juggling her acting career, businesses and motherhood. Tia navigates her new normal, looks for love and finds her happiness along the way with her village of larger-than-life friends and family!”



Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry

In the preview clip, Tia addresses her divorce from ex-husband Corey Hardrict, whom she split from in 2022 after 14 years of marriage. The former couple shares two kids: son Cree, 13, and daughter Cairo, 6.

"I came into this world with a twin and right after that, I went into a 22-year relationship so I have never been alone in my life. It has been quite a journey," Tia says in the clip.

"Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce," she continues.

"It's times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her," Tia adds, referring to Tamera. "But that's just not where we are right now."



Tia Mowry/Instagram Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry

Amid the sneak peek dropping, Tia shared a throwback clip featuring her and Tamera on Friday, Sept. 20. In the Instagram video, the twins banter while Tamera drinks her sister's breast milk.



"Who remembers that time on Tia & Tamera when I got my sis to try my breast milk after Cree was born?! 🤣😂 Yes, that actually happened!" she captioned the clip. "With my new show Tia Mowry: My Next Act coming out on October 4th, I had to bring back this iconic moment. Get ready for more laughs, realness, and all the new chapters ahead!"

Tia exclusively told PEOPLE in July that her divorce would be part of her reality show.

"I'm all about being authentic. And I've showcased some of my feelings and my emotions on social media, whether that was Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, but there's nothing like a reality show," she said at the time.

"[The show will] basically dive in and show the world who I am as a person. And I really wanted to do this to share my story," she added. "I feel like a lot of people were creating narratives without knowing a story and understanding me and understanding my feelings. And this is my opportunity to use that platform to share my truth."

Tia Mowry: My Next Act premieres on Friday, Oct. 4 on WE TV.

Read the original article on People.