Ticketing or towing: What will get Edmontonians to move their cars in a parking ban?

CBC

A towing program may be on the horizon as Edmonton city council explores how to get cars off the street during parking bans or street sweeps.The initiative is being spearheaded by Coun. Andrew Knack, for Ward Nakota Isga, who said it is time to take a stricter approach after two years of conducting an awareness campaign through mailed notices, emails and text messages to residents about the importance of not parking on the street during parking bans. "What we're talking about is maybe five per c